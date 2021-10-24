Google accused of illegally monopolizing the online advertising market

According to online sources, a group of US attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google, accusing Alphabet-owned company of illegally monopolizing the online advertising market. The plaintiffs are confident that the IT giant’s share of advertising deals on the company’s specialized exchange is two to four times higher than the commission charged by competitors.

The report said that in the US market, Google receives between 22 and 42% of ad spend that travels through the company’s platforms. According to the authors of the lawsuit, the new data sheds light on how the search giant is capitalizing on its dominant position in the online advertising segment. The share that Google receives from transactions on the company’s advertising exchange is several times higher than the commission charged on similar platforms of competitors. It is also argued that Google uses a strategy of inflating the cost of online advertising, which is why users of the company’s services have to increase the prices of their products.

A new antitrust lawsuit from the attorneys general has been filed in the Southern District of New York and will soon be reviewed in a related court proceeding. Google called the new antitrust lawsuit inappropriate, adding that the company’s online ad fees are lower than the industry average.