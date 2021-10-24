Greenidge Generation orders 22,500 ASIC miners to be deployed in Texas and South Carolina

American mining company Greenidge Generation has ordered 22,500 Bitcoin mining devices Antminer S19j Pro from Bitmain.

As part of its expansion plans, the firm entered into an agreement to build new centers at six sites in Texas and purchased land in South Carolina.

The total capacity of Greenidge Generation facilities will be 2,000 MW. In total, the company has ordered 29,000 miners, which will be delivered by the third quarter of 2022.

Recall that in October, Greenidge Generation reported on the 729 BTC mined in the third quarter of 2021. The expected revenue for the period is expected to be $ 33- $ 37 million with a net loss of $ 16- $ 19 million.

In March, the company announced a takeover of Nasdaq-listed customer and support solutions provider Support.com. The deal was closed on September 14, and Greenidge Generation shares were listed under the ticker GREE.

