Gwyneth Paltrow talks about her relationship with alcohol

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, 49, attended a special screening of “Sex, Love & goop” in Los Angeles.

In this reality show Gwyneth Paltrow and her team of experts help courageous couples experience true pleasure and become closer. The actress came to the event in a chic ensemble from Adam Lippes from the cruise collection 2022. The outfit consists of a knitted cardigan with voluminous sleeves and a belt at the waist and a midi skirt. The actress complemented the image with white boots, gold bracelets on the wrist and several rings. She loosened her hair and did a natural make-up.

Gwyneth looked great, she previously said that in 2021 she almost completely gave up alcohol, because after the coronavirus in 2020, her passion for alcoholic beverages became unhealthy.

Gwyneth Paltrow / Getty Images

According to the Daily Mail, the actress drank seven days a week and said that she loves to do it. “I think it was because I contracted COVID and felt bad, or for a while I just didn’t feel alive,” she said in the Dear Chelsea podcast. Gwyneth says that she was reluctant to give up alcohol, but now she is glad that it practically does not exist in her life.

Gwyneth Paltrow / Associated Press

