Hidden symbolism: why Meghan Markle wore a $ 4,700 Armani dress for an interview with Oprah

Royals, stars no stranger to red carpets, and elected officials often use clothing to express much more than a penchant for designer fashion. On the part of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, it would be unwise not to think about the outfits for the two-hour CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in almost 70 countries and attracted about 60 million viewers worldwide on Sunday night.

At first glance, Markle’s black dress with an abstract white pattern on the shoulder is just a beautiful, discreet dress that gave the heroine a sedate look. But the outfit took on a completely different meaning as Markle and Prince Harry talked about new details of their life in the palace – the couple’s revelations had the effect of an exploding bomb.

Among the explosive topics were allegations that members of the royal family expressed concerns about the skin color of their unborn child, as well as the family’s unwillingness to provide safety or protect Meghan from violent and racist tabloid reporting. Megan said that due to the general situation, she had suicidal thoughts.

With each new revelation, the contrast of dark silk and white floral patterns became more and more important. For the interview, the Duchess of Sussex wore a $ 4,700 silk Giorgio Armani dress. The Empire-style dress is decorated with a white lotus flower pattern, embroidered from the right shoulder to the mid-waist. Harry chose a basic American look: a light gray J. Crew Ludlow no tie suit for $ 650 and an ironed white shirt.

Meghan Markle chose this ensemble because the lotus symbolizes enlightenment, restoration and rebirth.

Wallis Simpson (right) in the iconic portrait taken a week before the abdication of King Edward VIII. · Getty Images

Markle’s outfit included other bright details. The elegance of her accessories, especially the Cartier Love diamond bracelet, which once belonged to the late Princess Diana, cannot be overlooked. In addition, she wore blue topaz earrings from the Canadian brand Bijoux Birks (according to WhoWhatWear, the Duchess often chooses jewelry from this company) and a necklace from British designer Pippa Small. The look was complemented by black Aquazzura pumps for $ 695.

The Cartier bracelet was not the only reminder of the sad past of the royal family. From the black and white floral dress to the parting hairstyle, many observers have noted the striking similarities between Markle and Wallis Simpson’s portrait. In 1936, King Edward VIII (Prince Harry’s great-uncle) abdicated in order to marry an American socialite, who was by then divorced. Of course, Markle is also American and was also previously married.

The couple told Oprah that everything they said they went through prompted them to leave the royal family – Harry called the move “a gesture of despair” caused by the racism his family faced in the UK. Despite Megsit, there are plenty of opportunities open to spouses.

Forbes estimates their fortune at $ 10 million. In August, the couple acquired a new mansion worth $ 14 million in Santa Barbara, and in September they signed a five-year contract with Netflix for $ 100 million for the production of documentaries and other programs.

Usually expectant mothers choose bright colors and light flower patterns for baby parties and gender announcements.

The interview with Oprah was accompanied by the announcement of the sex of the unborn child. The spouses said they were expecting a daughter. They already have a son, Archie, who will turn two in May. Typically, expectant mothers choose bright colors and light floral patterns for children’s parties and gender announcements, but Markle’s dark outfit spoke volumes about her experience as a young mother with her husband’s relatives who shunned her. The couple spoke openly about how Harry had to return home to London when he saw Markle crying while breastfeeding her first child.

“I was a waitress, actress, princess, duchess. I’ve always been just Megan, right? Therefore, I understand very well who I am, I do not depend on all this. And the main title I have ever had, or will have, is “mom,” she said in an interview.

While netizens have reacted differently to her story, it’s safe to say that she’s taken the world of motherhood blogging by storm. As ScaryMommy writes, “Meghan Markle sets an example for women and mothers. She knew that she needed help, she asked for it, and then left the toxic environment … We are on Megan’s side. ” When Oprah suggested that Markle had a happy ending to her story, the Duchess replied, “It’s better than any fairy tale you’ve ever read.”

Translated by Natalia Balabantseva