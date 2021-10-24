Hollywood began to boycott Johnny Depp after the scandalous divorce from Amber Heard // IA Susanin

The actor spoke about this in an interview with the Sunday Times.



Los Angeles. USA. American film producers refuse to promote films featuring Johnny Depp. The actor believes that the reason for this attitude towards himself is the hype surrounding his divorce from Amber Heard, writes Lenta.ru with reference to the Sunday Times.

As an example, the artist cited the new film “The Great”, in which he played the main role. The date of the premiere of the film in the United States has not yet been announced. According to Depp, the reason is in an unspoken boycott that the filmmakers announced to him.

“Jack Sparrow” made it clear that they began to stick in his wheels because of the accusations of domestic violence brought against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s marriage broke up in 2017, about a year after the wedding. The ex-wife began to accuse her ex-husband of domestic violence. The actor tried to get Amber to refute this information and sue $ 50 million. In November 2020, Depp lost a lawsuit against the British tabloid Sun for writing about him as a home tyrant. At the same time, the actress accused Depp of beating without any confirmation of her own words.

However, in early August 2021, the artist won one of the lawsuits against Hurd. The court in New York, the court partially recognized Depp’s correctness, who accused Amber of lying about donating money to charity.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, the actor, speaking about the proceedings with his ex-wife, the actor said that “we need to move on and shed light on some things.”