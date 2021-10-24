Hollywood said Baldwin violated the main rule of gun ownership

Baldwin violated the main rule of gun ownership

Hollywood said that Baldwin violated the main rule of gun ownership – RIA Novosti, 10/24/2021

Baldwin violated the main rule of gun ownership

You cannot point the weapon towards anyone, regardless of whether it is loaded or not. This was stated in an interview with The New York Post by Hollywood … RIA Novosti, 10/24/2021

2021-10-24T10: 01

2021-10-24T10: 01

2021-10-24T10: 10

incidents

USA

Alec Baldwin (Alexander Ray Baldwin III)

Alec Baldwin’s murder of the cameraman on the set of the film

MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. You cannot point the weapon towards anyone, regardless of whether it is loaded or not. Hollywood firearms consultant Brian Carpenter said this in an interview with The New York Post, commenting on the tragedy on the set of the western “Rust” with actor Alec Baldwin. According to him, for safety reasons, all military firearms used in filmmaking are usually aim at the dummy, not at the equipment, actors or the team. “Even if the gun is not loaded, treat it as if it is loaded,” – explained the specialist. The tragedy occurred on the set of the movie “Rust.” Baldwin fired a pistol, which ended up with live rounds instead of blanks. Cameraman Galina Hutchins, who later died, and film director Joel Sousa, were injured. No charges have been brought against the actor yet.

USA

incidents, usa, alec baldwin (alexander ray baldwin iii), the murder of a cameraman by alec baldwin on the set of the film

10:01 24.10.2021 (updated: 10:10 10.24.2021)

Hollywood said Baldwin violated the main rule of gun ownership

MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. You cannot point the weapon towards anyone, regardless of whether it is loaded or not. This was stated in an interview with The New York Post by Hollywood firearms consultant Brian Carpenter, commenting on the tragedy on the set of the western “Rust” with actor Alec Baldwin in the title role.

“Never point the barrel of a pistol at something that you are not going to kill,” the expert emphasized.

For safety reasons, all combat firearms used in filmmaking are usually aimed at a dummy, not equipment, actors, or a team, he said.

“Even if the gun is not loaded, treat it as if it’s loaded,” the specialist explained.

The tragedy happened on the set of the film “Rust”. Baldwin fired a pistol, which ended up with live rounds instead of blanks. Cameraman Galina Hutchins, who later died, and film director Joel Sousa, were injured. No charges have been brought against the actor yet.

