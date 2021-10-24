Hollywood said Baldwin violated the main rule of gun ownership

https://ria.ru/20211024/pravilo-1756000251.html

Baldwin violated the main rule of gun ownership

You cannot point the weapon towards anyone, regardless of whether it is loaded or not.

MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. You cannot point the weapon towards anyone, regardless of whether it is loaded or not. Hollywood firearms consultant Brian Carpenter said this in an interview with The New York Post, commenting on the tragedy on the set of the western “Rust” with actor Alec Baldwin. According to him, for safety reasons, all military firearms used in filmmaking are usually aim at the dummy, not at the equipment, actors or the team. “Even if the gun is not loaded, treat it as if it is loaded,” – explained the specialist. The tragedy occurred on the set of the movie “Rust.” Baldwin fired a pistol, which ended up with live rounds instead of blanks. Cameraman Galina Hutchins, who later died, and film director Joel Sousa, were injured. No charges have been brought against the actor yet.

