How did the children of Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek react to the movie “The Eternals” with their participation? Details!

“This is the best superhero movie we’ve ever seen.”





Legion-Media

Angelina Jolie with her children











The other day in Los Angeles, the premiere of the film “The Eternals” took place, in which one of the main roles was played by Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek. In a recent interview, the actresses shared their children’s impressions of their participation in the film.

“To be honest, they all liked it,” Jolie said. Hayek’s daughter showed great emotionality and appreciated the tape. According to Salma, her heiress “thinks this is the best superhero movie she has ever seen.”

In a conversation with reporters, Angelina also spoke about a special connection with Hayek: “Salma in this film is a leader, a healer and a mother. I can tell as soon as she entered the room she just carried that warmth and she just took care of everyone in the room. It takes a lot of effort. “

Salma also added that motherhood brought them even closer to Jolie: “There is an aspect of a mother who gets along well with children, and a mother who understands that motherhood is a cult. You know that we have to help each other, we have to talk to each other. And it is very important to find those mothers who say: “Yes, we are together … We can do this.”