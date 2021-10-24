Huge snows are coming – Newspaper Kommersant No. 194 (7156) from 10/25/2021

The structures of the capital’s mayor’s office announced the first tenders for cleaning, loading and removing snow from “road facilities” – for 3.8 billion rubles. Analysis of tender documents shows that officials expect a very snowy winter. In the Central District of Moscow alone, it is planned to remove 5.4 million cubic meters from the streets in 2022. m of snow, and in total, 21 million cubic meters of snow will be removed from the city’s roads. m. Note that for the 2018/19 season – the last when the mayor’s office published such information – a total of 29 million cubic meters were removed from courtyards and streets throughout Moscow. m of snow.

The structure of the capital’s mayor’s office – State Budgetary Institution “Automobile Roads” – announced a “snow” competition for 3.1 billion rubles. Its winner should export 16.5 million cubic meters in 2022-2024. m of snow annually “from road facilities of the Moscow street-road network.” Two more tenders for loading, exporting and clearing snow “from road facilities” in 2022–2023 have been announced separately for the Central Administrative District. State Budgetary Institution “Automobile Roads of the Central Administrative District” is ready to pay 746 million rubles. for annual cleaning on an area of ​​13.5 million sq. m and the subsequent export of 5.4 million cubic meters of snow from Zamoskvorechye, Yakimanka, Khamovnikov, Arbat and other areas of the Central Administrative District. Applications for competitions are accepted until November 9-10; winners must start cleaning from January 1, 2022.

From the tender documents, it can be concluded that the capital’s officials are expecting snowy winters. The total amount of snow expected to be removed – only for three tenders so far and only from the streets, excluding courtyards – is already comparable with the indicators of the winter of 2018/19. In April 2019, the capital’s vice-mayor Pyotr Biryukov reported on the removal of 29.2 million cubic meters from the courtyards and streets of Moscow. m of snow. However, the official admitted that that winter “was not as snowy and cold as in previous years.” According to Mr. Biryukov, over the winter, 183 cm of snow fell in Moscow. After that, the mayor’s office no longer gave open sources general figures on the amount of snow harvested during the winter. But in February 2021, after a record snowfall (85% of the monthly rainfall fell in three days), Mr. Biryukov said that 28 million cubic meters were removed in Moscow in just one week. m of snow. At the end of the winter of 2020/21, the metropolitan vice mayor announced that precipitation was exceeded by 16% and 174 cm of snow fell for the entire season.

The Moscow Department of Housing and Utilities has not yet explained whether tenders will be announced for snow removal in the remaining ten districts of Moscow, and what volumes of export to them will be discussed.

The department advised to apply for this information to the prefectures, since they are the main managers of budgetary funds of the regional structures of the State Budgetary Institution “Automobile Roads”. It was not possible to obtain operational clarifications from the prefectures.

Note that in 2018, the structures of the Yabloko party complained to the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) about tenders for snow removal. According to the party members, competitions for a total amount of 1 billion rubles. had signs of cartel conspiracy. The FAS, in fact, confirmed the fact of cartel conspiracy on some contracts. During the audit, it turned out (see “Kommersant-Online” dated January 18, 2019) that in 16 tenders for snow removal in the north-west of Moscow, applications from the same IP addresses were submitted and won by companies and individual entrepreneurs created by the spouses … So, out of 262 million rubles., Awarded at tenders, 11 contracts for 159 million rubles. went to the Teplokonnekt company, and about 52 million rubles to the Komtiv company. Both of these companies were created by entrepreneur Vitaly Pereslegin, and his wife Tatyana Pereslegin became another participant in the auction. The SZAO prefecture then stated that all purchases for “customers of the subordinate network” are carried out strictly according to the law. The FAS conducted an administrative investigation under Art. 14.32 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation, which threatened the defendants with fines of up to half of the contract amounts. However, its results were not reported. In October 2021, the metropolitan department of the FAS revealed a cartel conspiracy of other companies at an online auction for organizing snow removal in Moscow – Reserve Project LLC and Deliveri-M LLC. According to the FAS, during the auction they abandoned a real fight with each other, as a result of which a contract for the removal of snow worth 91.9 million rubles. went to the Deliveri-M company. The FAS was not informed about sanctions against violators.

Alexander Voronov