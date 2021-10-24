“I buy three at once”: the Bulgarians liked the new modification of the “Loaf”

https://ria.ru/20211024/uaz-1756007554.html

Bulgarians gathered to buy Russian “Loafs”

MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the Bulgarian online publication Fakti praised the new version of the UAZ-452 (Loaf) with air conditioning, which the plant intends to supply to Chile. from the readers noted the high demand for “Loafs” and “Niva” in the mountainous regions of Germany. “Where the UAZ will pass, not a single luxury jeep will be able to,” added another user. Some users joked that the update of the UAZ-452 will update the fleet of the Bulgarian army , replacing the old “Loafs” with new ones. “In Magadan, minus 50, all jeeps just freeze until spring, and the” Loaf “- a workhorse – goes everywhere, it is not afraid of mud or snow & lt; … & gt; For the jungle The Amazons and the Andes, she and Lada Niva are the best-selling four-wheel drive cars. In Japan, Loafs fly like hot cakes, there is a whole cult – think why “, – said one of the commentators. Previously, the Japanese portal Kuruma News included “Loaf” in the list of unique real crossovers, noting its simplicity and reliability. Read the full text of the article on the site Inosmi & gt; & gt;

