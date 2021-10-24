“I didn’t hide in bunkers”: Lukashenka and Putin were compared on Belarusian TV

The host of the show “Politics without ties and cuts” Yevgeny Pustovoy on the Belarusian state TV channel STV compared the leaders of Russia and Belarus. Everything turned out not in favor of the Russian president. Pustovoy noted that Lukashenka has the same charisma and the same strength. He is a politician who feels “the mood of the people.”

“They criticize the bathhouse and the tractor. They forget that Lukashenka is the only president who, in COVID, did not hide from the people in bunkers, ” – noted the host. In Belarus, we managed to do without lockdowns. “We treated people without frightening society.” – continued the presenter.

Lukashenka “took on” the cross of responsibility, and this was reflected on his face. “Doesn’t use Botox”, – added Pustovoy. “The spiteful critics rejoiced – he“ was ill. He was rooting for the country “, – completed by Pustovoy.

It should be noted that this is the first such noticeable case of attacks on the Russian leadership from the screen of Belarusian television. By the way, another well-known journalist works for STV – Grigory Azarenok, who recently announced that Lukashenka “saved” Russia in the 1990s. “Clinton was laughing at you. And only Alexander Lukashenko came up and said: “Brother, we are with you.” And Russia began to revive “, – noted Azarenok.