“I don’t think I’m still hot stuff.”

“There are many demands on a woman that people think is beautiful.”





Salma Hayek











At 54, Salma Hayek is still considered one of the most coveted actresses in Hollywood. And this is well deserved: the star regularly goes in for sports, eats right and does self-care procedures. But, according to the actress, detractors still criticize her appearance.

Unflattering comments about Hayek emerged after the end of her recent filming in Gucci’s House. For the sake of participating in the project, the actress decided on drastic changes – she had to gain more than 10 kilograms in weight. Shortly thereafter, Salma faced a wave of hate against her current forms: “My body got so much hate and condemnation! I don’t think I’m still hot, but for my age and lifestyle, I’m really nothing. And I believe that this is the result of studies and meditation. “

The actress also admitted that now it is difficult for her to get back into shape. According to Hayek, she only managed to lose a couple of pounds. Nevertheless, she continues to make every effort to return to her previous weight. Moreover, the fans expect immediate changes from the artist: “There are a lot of requirements for a woman whom people consider beautiful. As you get older, people expect that you will not magically grow old. “