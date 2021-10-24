In Colombia, drug lord Otoniel is captured. Dozens of helicopters and hundreds of military personnel took part in his capture.

Armed Colombian soldiers show handcuffed drug lord Dairo Antonio Úsuga, known as Otoniel (center). Photo: 23 October 2021

In Colombia, the most wanted criminal was captured – the head of the country’s largest drug cartel, Otoniel. The authorities called the event comparable to the detention of Pablo Escobar.

The arrest of the drug lord, whose real name is Dairo Antonio Usuga, was jointly carried out by the police, army and air force of Colombia.

Earlier, the government set a reward of $ 800,000 for information on his whereabouts, and the United States offered $ 5 million for his capture.

Colombian President Ivan Duque made a televised address on the occasion of Otoniel’s capture.

