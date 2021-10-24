In Colombia, drug lord Otoniel is captured. Dozens of helicopters and hundreds of military personnel took part in his capture.

2 hours ago

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, The army published a snapshot of Usugi surrounded by the military

In Colombia, the most wanted criminal was captured – the head of the country’s largest drug cartel, Otoniel. The authorities called the event comparable to the detention of Pablo Escobar.

The arrest of the drug lord, whose real name is Dairo Antonio Usuga, was jointly carried out by the police, army and air force of Colombia.

Earlier, the government set a reward of $ 800,000 for information on his whereabouts, and the United States offered $ 5 million for his capture.

Colombian President Ivan Duque made a televised address on the occasion of Otoniel’s capture.

“This is the biggest blow to drug trafficking in our country this century,” he said. “This is comparable only to the fall of Pablo Escobar in the 1990s.”

Otoniel was captured in the jungle in the province of Antioquia in northwestern Colombia, near the border with Panama. The drug lord’s hideout was surrounded by eight guards.

The operation involved 500 soldiers with the support of 22 helicopters. One policeman was killed.

Otoniel used an entire network of hideouts to change location and escape from the pursuing authorities. To make it difficult to follow, he did not use a mobile phone and kept in touch with the outside world using couriers.

However, the place where he was caught was calculated two weeks ago, the newspaper El Tiempo writes.

Police chief Jorge Vargas said that the movements of the cartel leader were monitored by more than 50 experts using satellite images. The secret services of the United States and Britain were involved.

President Duque called the operation “the largest jungle penetration in the country’s military history,” Agence France-Presse reports.

The Colombian Army has released a photograph of Otoniel surrounded by handcuffs and rubber boots.

What does Clan of the Bay do?

In recent years, Colombian law enforcement agencies have tried several times to detain the 50-year-old drug lord, but so far they have not succeeded.

Otoniel was considered the head of the so-called “Clan of the Bay” – a powerful criminal organization involved in drug trafficking, human trafficking, illegal gold mining and extortion.

The US describes the gang as a “well-armed and highly violent” organization.

The group operates in 10 of Colombia’s 32 provinces and also has influence overseas.

Photo author, Reuters

Otoniel became the head of the Bay Clan after the former leader – his brother known as “Giovanni” – was killed in a police operation in 2012 as he celebrated the New Year.

At the moment, about 1,200 armed militants are in the ranks of the “Clan”, and the key posts are held mainly by members of the Usuga family. In recent years, gang members have been arrested in Argentina, Brazil, Honduras, Peru and Spain.

She is known to control many of the drug smuggling channels from Colombia to other countries – notably the United States and Russia.

The Colombian authorities, however, believe that the organization has dwindled in recent years due to active police operations to find its members. Many of the Clan leaders hide in the depths of the jungle.

In both Colombia and the United States, Otoniel will face a variety of charges, including drug smuggling into the United States, the murder of police officers and the involvement of children in illegal activities.