In Kabardino-Balkaria, restrictions are tightened due to coronavirus

In Kabardino-Balkaria, restrictions are tightened due to coronavirus

2021-10-23T17: 41

2021-10-23T17: 41

2021-10-23T18: 09

Kazbek Kokov

PYATIGORSK, 23 October – RIA Novosti. The head of Kabardino-Balkaria, Kazbek Kokov, signed a decree according to which visits to catering, culture, sports, hotels and cable cars will be possible by QR code or upon presentation of a negative PCR test, the press service of the head and government of the region told RIA Novosti. ” From October 27, the condition for the operation of public catering facilities, theaters, philharmonic societies, museums, houses … culture, civil registration authorities …, cinemas and cinemas, fitness centers …, swimming pools, hotels …, passenger cable cars …, beauty salons, hairdressers, beauty salons, spa salons, massage parlors, tanning salons and saunas, it is necessary to ensure that visitors are allowed to enter them upon presentation of QR codes, negative PCR tests, “the message says. from October 27, the conditions for the presentation and verification of QR codes are introduced: presented on paper or electronically at the control point organized at the entrance to the facility, checked by scanning, flashing and data from the State Services portal with an identity card, while the presentation of the QR code does not apply to minors. Also, according to the authorities, from October 27, weddings, anniversaries, banquets, corporate events, the functioning of entertainment, dance zones are suspended at public catering facilities, According to the authorities, unemployed citizens aged 60+ are subject to a regime of self-isolation, except in cases of emergency. The decree also introduces a number of other measures.

