https://ria.ru/20211023/koronavirus-1755959921.html
In Kabardino-Balkaria, restrictions are tightened due to coronavirus
In Kabardino-Balkaria, restrictions have been tightened due to coronavirus – Russia news today
In Kabardino-Balkaria, restrictions are tightened due to coronavirus
The head of Kabardino-Balkaria Kazbek Kokov signed a decree according to which it will be possible to visit catering, culture, sports, hotels and cable cars … RIA Novosti, 10/23/2021
2021-10-23T17: 41
2021-10-23T17: 41
2021-10-23T18: 09
spread of coronavirus
coronavirus in Russia
society
health – society
Kazbek Kokov
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/08/1740463155_0:159:3072:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_db751e9a4b33c1a97caeace02013134e.jpg
PYATIGORSK, 23 October – RIA Novosti. The head of Kabardino-Balkaria, Kazbek Kokov, signed a decree according to which visits to catering, culture, sports, hotels and cable cars will be possible by QR code or upon presentation of a negative PCR test, the press service of the head and government of the region told RIA Novosti. ” From October 27, the condition for the operation of public catering facilities, theaters, philharmonic societies, museums, houses … culture, civil registration authorities …, cinemas and cinemas, fitness centers …, swimming pools, hotels …, passenger cable cars …, beauty salons, hairdressers, beauty salons, spa salons, massage parlors, tanning salons and saunas, it is necessary to ensure that visitors are allowed to enter them upon presentation of QR codes, negative PCR tests, “the message says. from October 27, the conditions for the presentation and verification of QR codes are introduced: presented on paper or electronically at the control point organized at the entrance to the facility, checked by scanning, flashing and data from the State Services portal with an identity card, while the presentation of the QR code does not apply to minors. Also, according to the authorities, from October 27, weddings, anniversaries, banquets, corporate events, the functioning of entertainment, dance zones are suspended at public catering facilities, According to the authorities, unemployed citizens aged 60+ are subject to a regime of self-isolation, except in cases of emergency. The decree also introduces a number of other measures.
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/08/1740463155_339-0:3070:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6eea4a35ad7043346fcd59be92f0f5cf.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
coronavirus in russia, society, health – society, kazbek kokov
In Kabardino-Balkaria, restrictions are tightened due to coronavirus
“From October 27, a condition for the operation of public catering facilities, theaters, philharmonic societies, museums, houses … culture, civil registry offices …, cinemas and cinemas, fitness centers …, swimming pools, hotels …, passenger cable cars …, beauty salons, hairdressing salons, beauty salons, spa salons, massage parlors, solariums and saunas, it is necessary to ensure the admission of visitors to them upon presentation of QR codes, negative PCR tests, “the message says.
It is noted that from October 27, the conditions for the presentation and verification of QR codes are introduced: they are presented on paper or electronically at the control point organized at the entrance to the facility, they are checked by scanning, verifying data from the State Services portal with an identity card, while the presentation of the QR code does not apply on minors.
Also, according to the authorities, since October 27, weddings, anniversaries, banquets, corporate events, the functioning of entertainment, dance zones, providing for a massive stay of visitors, have been suspended at public catering facilities.
According to the authorities, non-working citizens aged 60+ are subject to a self-isolation regime, except in cases of extreme necessity.
The decree also introduces a number of other measures.