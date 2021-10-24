https://ria.ru/20211024/arestovich-1756049973.html

In Kiev, they threatened missiles aimed at Moscow

In Kiev, threatened with missiles “aimed” at Moscow – RIA Novosti, 10/24/2021

In Kiev, they threatened missiles aimed at Moscow

Ukraine is working on its missile program, and the actions of the Russian authorities lead to the fact that operational-tactical missiles will become a parity in the foreseeable future … RIA Novosti, 24.10.2021

2021-10-24T22: 13

2021-10-24T22: 13

2021-10-24T22: 17

in the world

Kiev

Moscow

Russia

Alexey Arrestovich

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152276/97/1522769712_0►:1037:583_1920x0_80_0_0_bfef133020dceb0551d947a4ec13d1f0.jpg

KIEV, October 24 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine is working on its missile program, and the actions of the Russian authorities lead to the fact that operational-tactical missiles will be directed to Moscow in the foreseeable future as a parity, said a freelance adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine and a press secretary of the Kiev delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbass. Alexei Arestovich. At the end of the week, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that under the brand of NATO training centers in Ukraine “anything can be placed.” He called the possibility that “tomorrow missiles will appear near Kharkov” as a problem: “Well, we are not going there with our missiles, they are thrusting them under our nose.” Earlier, the Times newspaper, citing a Ukrainian source, reported that Great Britain is negotiating with Ukraine on the sale of weapons, in particular, for the first time on the sale of missiles to this country. Within the framework of the discussed agreements, Britain may supply Ukraine with surface-to-surface missiles and missiles for military aircraft. Arestovich said that the Russian leadership “will play it out so that Ukrainian missiles will be sent to Moscow in some foreseeable future for one simple reason. that we are working on a rocket program. ” “And our missiles of the operational-tactical level will be able to reach Moscow. These are parity actions in response to the actions of Russia,” the website of the Dom TV channel quoted him as saying.

https://ria.ru/20211024/ukraina-1756043499.html

Kiev

Moscow

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152276/97/1522769712_59: 0:843:588_1920x0_80_0_0_d36d71f203514e974e5fc8ef8eb0f8e7.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, kiev, moscow, russia, alexey arrestovich