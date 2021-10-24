In Moldova, they told how most of the debt for gas to the Russian Federation has accumulated

CHISINAU, 24 Oct – PRIME. Most of the debt of Moldova for gas to Gazprom, namely $ 394 million, was accumulated from 2011 to 2015, said former Prime Minister Ion Chicu.

Earlier, Gazprom said that the company is ready to continue gas supplies to Moldova only on condition that the debt of $ 700 million is repaid. Otherwise, from December 1, gas supplies to the republic may be stopped.

Drivers were told how to properly challenge a fine from a video camera

“On the debts accumulated by” Moldovagaz “to” Gazprom “- the debt is 444.1 million dollars (excluding penalties), which is formed as follows: 39.9 million dollars (8.8%) – 2006-2007, 394, $ 1 million (88.7%) – 2011-2015, $ 10.7 million (2.4%) – September 2021 “- wrote Kiku in his Telegram channel.

He added that not a cent of debt was accumulated between 2016 and August 2021.

“Thus, $ 394 million was accumulated during the period when the current conductors were … in the government (President Maia Sandu was Minister of Education during this period – ed.). Perhaps that is why the Russians are asking them to pay this debt now,” the ex – the prime minister of the republic.

The company “Gazprom” on October 1 extended the contract with Moldova for the supply of gas for a month. The Moldovagaz company reported on October 6 that gas consumption in Moldova temporarily exceeds the supply of fuel from the Russian Federation, which may also lead to problems with the supply of electricity. On October 13, a “alert regime” was introduced in the country due to the situation in the gas sector, which can be considered a preparatory step for declaring a state of emergency. The government on Friday asked the parliament to introduce a state of emergency so that it would be possible to quickly allocate funds from the budget for the purchase of additional volumes of gas to maintain pressure in the gas pipeline.