In the Leningrad region, the closure of the shopping center and catering was ruled out during non-working days :: Society :: RBC

Shopping centers and catering establishments in the Leningrad Region will not close during the non-working week, which will last from October 30 to November 7. This was announced by the governor of the region Alexander Drozdenko on Instagram.

“If St. Petersburg announces a lockdown, then MEGI (shopping centers located on the border with St. Petersburg) will also be closed, and accordingly the food courts in them. As for the rest, both centers and public catering will work in the region, ”Drozdenko said in response to a question in the comments about whether shopping centers will work during non-working days.

He also answered the question of why additional trains were introduced to Vyborg for this weekend period. “We are launching additional Swallows, because there is no ban on walking on the street, and we understand that tourists will even go for a walk around Vyborg. Therefore, it is better to add electric trains so as not to create a crush inside. The work of public transport is not canceled, as well as being in the fresh air, ”the governor explained.

Petersburg will introduce a lockdown for the period of non-working days



On October 23, the Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov signed a decree on the introduction of a lockdown in the city in connection with the situation with COVID-19 during non-working days – from October 30 to November 7. According to the decree, cafes, restaurants, shops (except for those that sell essential goods and pharmacies), as well as beauty salons, baths, veterinary clinics, fitness centers, swimming pools, water parks, children’s playrooms will be closed at this time, prohibited the work of sports, cultural, entertainment, congress and exhibition, festive events, the work of inland water transport, the provision of public services, including the MFC.