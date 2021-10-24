In the Vladimir region, the daily maximum for the incidence of coronavirus has been updated. Infection per day was confirmed in 310 people

The largest increase in patients with covid over the past day was noted in the city of Vladimir, as well as in Gus-Khrustalny and Murom districts. The total number of cases during the pandemic has reached 60 590

During the day, 310 new cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in the Vladimir region,

informs regional department of Rospotrebnadzor. This is three more cases than the day before.

Patients with COVID-19 have been identified in all municipalities, except for the closed city of Raduzhny. The total number of cases for the entire time of the pandemic in the Vladimir region by October 24 was 60,590:

Vladimir – 14 281 (+77 per day)

Gus-Khrustalny – 7 028 (+34)

Murom – 6 691 (+37)

Carpets – 5 193 (+30)

Alexandrov – 3 151 (+12)

Cockerels – 3 081 (+13)

Vyazniki – 2 623 (+14)

Kolchugino – 2 586 (+15)

Suzdal – 2 519 (+13)

Yuryev-Polsky – 2 504 (+10)

Sobinka – 2036 (+13)

Kirzhach – 2 010 (+9)

Melenki – 1 599 (+8)

Gorokhovets – 1 391 (+11)

Kameshkovo – 1 267 (+5)

Krasnaya Gorbatka – 1 094 (+4)

Sudogda – 817 (+5)

Rainbow – 719.

According to the federal headquarters, 71 people recovered in the Vladimir region per day. The total number of those who recovered rose to 52,187. 9 new deaths from COVID-19 were registered. The number of deaths from the virus during the pandemic in the region by October 24 was 2,177.

In terms of the number of cases of new coronavirus infection, the Vladimir region ranks 46th among 85 regions of Russia. But in most of the geographical neighbors, the number of detected cases of infection is higher, but the daily increase in infected is lower.

In the Moscow region, 499,156 people fell ill (+3,030 per day), in the Nizhny Novgorod region – 185,699 people (+772), in the Yaroslavl region – 67,087 people (+261), in the Ivanovo region – 53,763 people (+219), in the Ryazan region – 46 361 people (+199).

