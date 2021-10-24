https://ria.ru/20211024/ekaterinburg-1756001894.html
In Yekaterinburg, the area of smoldering peat bogs has decreased
In Yekaterinburg, the area of smoldering peat bogs has decreased
In Yekaterinburg, the area of smoldering peat bogs has decreased
The area of peat smoldering in the south of Yekaterinburg has decreased by 1 hectare, and now it is 0.9 hectares, according to the Russian Emergencies Ministry. RIA Novosti, 24.10.2021
MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. The area of smoldering peat in the south of Yekaterinburg has decreased by 1 hectare, and now is 0.9 hectares, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia. “Over the past day, the area of smoldering peat in the south of Yekaterinburg has decreased by 1 hectare,” the ministry said. to extinguish the two remaining fires with a total area of 0.9 hectares. In addition, the possibility of re-emergence of hotbeds of decay is suppressed. More than 270 people and 110 units of special equipment are involved in the work to eliminate fires.
