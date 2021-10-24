https://ria.ru/20211024/ekaterinburg-1756001894.html

In Yekaterinburg, the area of ​​smoldering peat bogs has decreased

The area of ​​peat smoldering in the south of Yekaterinburg has decreased by 1 hectare, and now it is 0.9 hectares, according to the Russian Emergencies Ministry. RIA Novosti, 24.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. The area of ​​smoldering peat in the south of Yekaterinburg has decreased by 1 hectare, and now is 0.9 hectares, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia. “Over the past day, the area of ​​smoldering peat in the south of Yekaterinburg has decreased by 1 hectare,” the ministry said. to extinguish the two remaining fires with a total area of ​​0.9 hectares. In addition, the possibility of re-emergence of hotbeds of decay is suppressed. More than 270 people and 110 units of special equipment are involved in the work to eliminate fires.

