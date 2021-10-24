Intel CEO is convinced that Alder Lake processors will help the company increase market share

Intel’s management at the quarterly reporting event did not hide that the debut of the Alder Lake family of processors will take place next week, and deliveries to customers have already been carried out since last quarter. At the same time, the CEO expressed confidence that Intel would begin to regain its lost market positions with the release of Alder Lake processors.

Such comments were made by Patrick Gelsinger while discussing the IDM 2.0 strategy, which implies active investments in expanding production capacities and mastering advanced lithography. In fact, Gelsinger said Intel is heading ahead of schedule in this direction in terms of Q3 progress alone. The head of the company believes that all forthcoming investments in the construction of new enterprises will begin to pay off earlier than the company expects.

Intel has been plagued by capacity constraints for several years now. Even now, when it produces its own processors in sufficient quantities, PC makers prefer to buy more expensive models and refuse cheaper ones, since they are hampered by the lack of related components to produce computers in the right quantities. Gelsinger believes expanding manufacturing capacity gives Intel a chance to regain its lost market position. On the other hand, the current situation will contribute to more active sales of new Alder Lake processors, according to the head of the company.

Even the debut of the Alder Lake family will be able to start the process of increasing the company’s market share, as the head of Intel is convinced. In addition, he considers these processors to be potential leaders in their price segment. The company strives for leadership in all market segments it occupies, including contract manufacturing services for chips and graphics solutions. In four years, Intel intends to master five new technical processes: Intel 7, Intel 4, Intel 3, Intel 20A and Intel 18A. By 2025, she expects to bypass competitors in lithographic technology, not inferior to them in business profitability. Advanced technical processes will help you earn more on each unit sold, and the capital investment in the next two years will pay off quickly enough.