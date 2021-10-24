Interview Meghan Markle and Prince Harry called the revenge of Princess Diana, latest news, Oprah Winfrey, death

On the eve of the air of the CBS television channel showed an interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussexie answered Oprah Winfrey’s questions. Their revelations caused a public outcry. What would Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, say about this, was speculated by biographer Andrew Morton.

During the interview, Meghan Markle spoke about the difficult life in the palace. Allegedly, members of the royal family hounded Prince Harry’s beloved. The Duchess of Sussex admitted that at some point she was in deep depression and wanted to commit suicide.

On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Andrew Morton suggested that Princess Diana would appreciate Harry and Meghan’s revelations. Like, she would support her son who left the UK. The biographer will recall that more than 20 years ago, Lady Dee struck a similar blow to Prince Charles. “It [интервью] it almost looks like Diana is taking revenge from the grave, “Morton said.

We will remind, in 1995, Princess Diana gave an interview to the BBC TV channel. She talked about her frustration with Prince Charles, infidelity and depression. In the summer of 1996, Lady Dee divorced His Royal Highness. She died 12 months later in a car accident in Paris.

Earlier, “Days.ru” wrote that Internet users criticized Meghan Markle for an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Viewers wonder how the wife of Prince Harry was able to “go so far” knowing about the stressful situation in the royal family.

