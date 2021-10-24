“Irreconcilable enemy” Saakashvili Burdzhanadze took part in a rally in his support – Gazeta.Ru

Former speaker of the Georgian parliament Nino Burjanadze, who called herself the “implacable enemy” of the former president of the country, Mikhail Saakashvili, went to a rally in support of him. The news agency informs about it in Telegram. Sputnik…

“Now is not the time for squabbles and not the time to remember grievances, now is not the time to divide into right and wrong, now is the time of unity and unification,” Burjanadze said at a demonstration organized by the United National Movement party founded by Saakashvili.

Burjanadze and Saakashvili were on the same side during the Rose Revolution, which resulted in the resignation of President Eduard Shevardnadze in November 2003.

In 2008, Burjanadze went into opposition to Saakashvili, who was then president, and created the Democratic Movement – United Georgia party. Three years later, the police broke up an opposition rally in which Burjanadze took part. In 2018, the politician testified against Saakashvili in the Tbilisi court, where the dispersal case was heard.

Saakashvili is currently on a hunger strike in prison. Today he it took blood transfusion due to a sharp deterioration in health.

In Georgia, the politician was found guilty in absentia in several criminal cases. In particular, he is accused of exceeding his powers during the presidency. He also appears in the cases of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. The prosecutor’s office said that the sentences were not subject to appeal.