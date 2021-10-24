is it worth investing in a clone of the popular Ripple now?

The Stellar crypto project is an open source payment network. Now, 7 years after the start of this blockchain project, its currency – Stellar Lumens (XLM) – consistently ranks in the tops of the most promising and popular altcoins. Is it worth investing in it? This question will help us to answer crypto exchange FREE2EX…

Stellar’s story began in 2014 when its founder, Jed McCaleb, left the Ripple platform, which he had been working on since 2011, for a new project. More precisely, he decided to do the same, but with a different vector.

The fact is that Stellar is almost identical in concept to Ripple – both systems:

They do not support mining: unlike bitcoin, their tokens cannot be mined, all coins are immediately put into circulation by the system itself.

Provide virtually free instant transactions.

Designed to enable users to buy and sell different currencies at minimal cost.

The key difference lies in the audience: while Ripple is targeting large banks and consortia, Stellar is aimed at individuals and businesses – including those from developing countries. In essence, McCaleb took the finished Ripple model and then created a more accessible clone of it.

This decision looks ambiguous: on the one hand, Ripple is incomparably larger in scale than Stellar, and on the other, Stellar does not attract such attention from regulators. While Ripple is suing the SEC, Stellar is developing, and this is a big plus.

In addition, the success of Ripple plays into the hands of its younger counterpart, confirming the reliability and potential of the system. Practice shows that it is important for market players:

During the first year of its existence, Stellar received 3 million users, and the project capitalization came close to $ 15 million.

In 2015, the company released an integration with Vumi, the popular messenger of the Praekelt Foundation (South Africa).

In 2016, integration with Deloitte took place, and then Coins.ph, Indian bank ICICI and several other large companies joined the Stellar payment network.

In 2017, the project partners were KickEx and IBM, interested in simplifying cross-border transactions in the South Pacific region. During this period, the Stellar token, Lumens, ranked 13th in terms of market capitalization – 30 banks confirmed their cooperation with the platform.

Etc. At the moment, Stellar Lumens is consistently among all sorts of top 10 altcoins, and it does it deservedly. Currently, the market capitalization of XLM is $ 9 billion, and the daily trading volume has exceeded $ 500 million – more than impressive figures. But where does this demand come from?

If Lumens can’t be mined, why are they needed?

The demand for the XLM token is provided by the features of the site itself. In fact, it is Lumens that allows Stellar users to trade currencies with a minimum commission, tokens are indispensable for cross-border transactions.

For example, you need to transfer money from China (yuan) in the USA (american dollars). If you use a regular bank transfer with currency conversion at the exchange rate, the commission can be up to 7%. In the case of a Stellar transfer, you technically perform two operations:

First, buy Lumens for yuan; Then for these Lumens you buy dollars, which go to the recipient (to you or another person).

The final commission will be less than a percent, and the transaction itself will take a few seconds. Direct savings.

At the same time, due to the presence of its own tokens, the platform does not allocate any currency as the main one. The financial system Stellar represents money from most countries of the world, their availability to users – in the form of digital tokens, the rate of which is tied to the real currency – is absolutely the same. Transparency, decentralization, independence, reliability and versatility: Stellar’s success is based on the fact that this financial system is extremely convenient for all its participants. And this is a very powerful foundation.

Is now the right time to invest in Stellar?

The positions of the coin are very strong at the moment – since the beginning of the year, Lumens has almost tripled: if on January 1, the coin was traded at $ 0.132, now the cost of the altcoin is $ 0.38. And in May, at its peak, one XLM was offered $ 0.73.

And even now, when XLM has been at a conditional plateau for several months, it is showing a tendency to steady growth. Stellar Lumens gained 7.13% over the week and 12.94% over the month.

First, if you look at coin price history, it becomes obvious: despite the ups and downs, in the history of XLM there was not a single moment when a token would become unclaimed. This means that against the background of the general strengthening of prices for cryptocurrencies, XLM has a chance to grow.

Secondly, according to CryptoNewsZ, analysts agree that the value of the coin will reach $ 0.75 by the end of 2021. Negative forecasts balance at the level of $ 0.60: even this will be a 60% increase relative to current value. WalletInvestor, CoinPriceForecast, Gov Capital – all of them predict a steady rise in prices for Stellar Lumens, the only question is its scale.

Tokens are not backed by the government and are not a means of payment. Activities related to transactions (operations) with tokens are associated with a high level of risk of complete loss of funds and other objects of civil rights (investments) transferred in exchange for tokens. Legal regulation transactions with tokens does not have a uniform approach, and the consequences of such transactions may have different legal assessments in different states.

This article is not intended to be a tutorial or a guide, but is created as an informational and educational material.