Johnny Depp summons Elon Musk to court in the case against Amber Heard

The trial between Depp and Heard will begin again, but in the United States.

Johnny Depp’s lawyers have served Elon Musk with a subpoena in connection with an upcoming libel suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The trial is due to begin May 17 in Fairfax County, Virginia, although there will be several hearings in the coming weeks to clarify the details of the process.

Recall that during Depp’s first trial with Heard, evidence appeared that the actress was in a romantic relationship with the entrepreneur during her marriage to Johnny. The couple was seen in the house where Depp’s penthouse is located. Hurd and Musk went up to the apartment together while Johnny was away. This was confirmed by the staff of the house, and there are also photographs from the elevator in which Amber is pressed against Elon.

Musk denied the accusations: “I definitely did not have an affair with Amber while she was married to Johnny, this is absolutely not true.”

Depp’s correspondence was also made public in court, in which he spoke unflatteringly about Ilona. Musk reacted like this: “If Johnny wants to fight me in the ring, just tell me.”

We will remind, the last trial of Johnny with Amber ended in defeat for the actor – the judge said that the charges of domestic violence against Depp “are largely true.”

The actor’s lawyers called the decision of the British court “incredibly erroneous.” “The judge relies on the testimony of Amber Heard and ignores a mountain of counter-evidence from police officers, doctors, Amber’s former assistant, other witnesses, and a wealth of documentary evidence that completely undermines the charges, point by point. All of this was overlooked. We hope that the ongoing litigation in America will be fairer and that both sides will be able to provide information. But it will not be so that one side chooses what evidence can and cannot be relied on, “- said Depp’s defenders.

