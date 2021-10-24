https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210817/depp-1746122384.html
Johnny Depp suspects “boycott of Hollywood” after scandalous trial
American actor Johnny Depp gave an interview in which he advised the main Hollywood "conductors" to share their attitude to cinema in general and to individual artists.
MOSCOW, August 17 / Radio Sputnik. American actor Johnny Depp gave an interview in which he advised the main Hollywood “conductors” to share their attitude to cinema in general and to individual artists. According to inc-news. According to one of the most popular actors in Hollywood, after he lost to the Sunday Times a high-profile libel case, the main Hollywood “conductors” ignore not only his personal merits and talent, but also prevent the release of films from his participation.So, the biographical drama “The Great”, in which Depp played the photojournalist Eugene Smith, could already be seen in many countries. However, for a long time, the film cannot be released in the United States. The director of the film, Andrew Levitas, believes that this is due to the legal aspects associated with Johnny Depp, which, among other things, negatively affect the box office in America. Depp said that he fully agrees with director, and that Hollywood ignores not the whole picture, but specifically him. Earlier, Sputnik radio reported that the ex-wife of Johnny Depp, actress Amber Heard, had a daughter. Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.
According to the once one of the most sought-after Hollywood actors, after he lost to the Sunday Times a high-profile libel case, the main Hollywood “conductors” ignore not only his personal merits and talent, but also prevent the release of films with his participation.
So, the biographical drama “The Great”, in which Depp played the photojournalist Eugene Smith, could already be seen in many countries. However, for a long time the picture cannot be released in the USA.
The director of the film, Andrew Levitas, believes that the legal aspects associated with Johnny Depp are to blame, which, among other things, negatively affect the box office in America.
Depp said that he completely agreed with the director, and that Hollywood ignores not the whole picture, but specifically him.
“This film may not be seen by people in America because of the Hollywood boycott of just one actor in a confusing and unpleasant situation,” he complained in an interview.
