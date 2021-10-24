Jolie appeared at the premiere of The Eternals with Children

The world premiere of the Marvel superhero film “The Eternals” took place in Los Angeles. Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Leah McHugh, Kumail Nanjiani, as well as director Chloe Zhao, walked the red carpet.

It is noteworthy that Angelina Jolie was supported by children at the premiere: Maddcos, Knox, Vivienne, Zakhara and Shiloh. Salma Hayek also appeared at the event: together with the actress, 14-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma Pino posed for the photographers.

The premiere was also attended by Taika Waititi with his beloved Rita Ora, Malin Ackerman and many others.

The Eternals is the upcoming 2021 Academy Award-winning American feature film by Chloe Zhao. The film tells about the immortal superheroes of the Eternals, who secretly protect the Earth from the humanoids of the Deviants, but find themselves forced to leave the twilight in order to save the planet. It is the 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Filming of the movie comic began in July 2019 in London and ended in February 2020.