Justin Timberlake first showed a photo of his youngest son, and this is the cutest thing we’ve seen today!

Justin Timberlake is one of those celebrities who do not like to flaunt their personal life. The 39-year-old singer rarely posts family photos on Instagram. So rare that the first picture of Phineas’ youngest son was shown only a year after his birth!

Timberlake chose the appropriate occasion for this: he shared a photograph in honor of Father’s Day in America recently. The picture shows the singer playing video games with his sons. Photos in honor of the holiday were also shared by the singer’s wife, actress Jessica Biel.

“Being a father is the best I could ever imagine,” Justin wrote. “I am grateful to my father and my grandfathers for showing me the way, making sacrifices so that I could fulfill my dreams, and also for teaching me that happiness lies in small things.”

Recall that Justin Timberlake and 39-year-old Jessica Biel have been together since 2007. In 2012, they got married, and in 2015, the couple had a son, Silas Randall Timberlake. Last year, the couple had Phineas, and Timberlake confirmed the rumors about his birth only six months later.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel.

“He’s amazing and very cute. Jessica and I stopped sleeping at night, but we’re ecstatic and couldn’t be happier. We are very grateful for our baby, ”Justin told Ellen DeGeneres.

Photo: Getty Images