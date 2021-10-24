Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Marion Cotillard to star in a film about Lee Miller

Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Marion Cotillard, Andrea Riseborough and Josh O’Connor will play in the film American Ellen Keras about American fashion photographer and war correspondent Lee Miller, writes Deadline.

In the 1920s and 1930s, Miller began her career as a model in Vogue and was a muse and friend of such artists and photographers as Man Ray, Pablo Picasso, Henry Moore. In the 1930s, she herself began to seriously engage in photography. During World War II, Miller was a photojournalist working for Vogue magazine. Among her most famous works are footage of the liberation of Paris, as well as the concentration camps of Auschwitz and Dachau.

The main role in the upcoming film will be performed by Kate Winslett… The actress said that the film will not be a typical biopic, because in order to cover the life of Lee Miller in detail, at least it would be necessary to shoot a miniseries for HBO. The painting will stop at 10 years of the photographer’s life (from 1938 to 1948), which defined her as a person and left him forever in the pages of history.

It is not yet known what roles the other stars of the project will play.

Filming will begin in 2022 and will take place in London and Eastern Europe.

News on this topic:

Subscribe to the daily email newsletter from the creators of the number 1 newspaper in Ukraine. Every evening in your mail the most important, exclusive and useful. Subscribe to…