Kate Winslet to star in a movie about a WWII war correspondent

Kate Winslet will play the role of war photographer Lee Miller in the first film by Ellen Kuras. She will be on the set with Jude Law and Marion Cotillard. Filming will begin in late summer 2022.

Focusing on the decades from 1938 to 1948, the film follows the period when Lee Miller was contemplating moving from modeling to being a photographer and war reporter for Vogue.

“We wanted to talk about the most interesting period of her life, about the one that defines her as she was and will consist of what she lived.”

Miller was the muse of photographer Man Ray

Lee Miller was born in New York State in 1907. After a period of in-depth study of her visual arts, she was noticed by the founder of Vogue and made her the face of the cover. At 22, Miller left for Paris, where she met Man Ray, a famous photographer. Discovering this art for herself, she worked as an assistant and muse, and then opened her own studio.

Was one of the first photographers to witness the horror of concentration camps

Her lover became jealous of her, she left France and became a photojournalist for Vogue magazine in 1942. She then set out to show the atrocities of the war through her photographs and was, in particular, one of the first to witness the horror of the concentration camps. Lee Miller, close to Pablo Picasso, Jean Cocteau and Max Ernst, is an outstanding personality in the world of photography.

American soldiers look around the car, navanazhivanie dead corpse to the Dachau concentration center. Photo by Li Miller (leemiller.co.uk)

When writing the script, Liz Hannah (Pentagon Notes, Seduce Me If You Can!) Used tapes found in her family’s attic. The script was commissioned by Ellen Kuras, who has so far illustrated herself as a director of photography, for example in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and directing several episodes of Umbrella Academy.

Kate Vinslet and Lee Miller (photo ?? collage)

The question of the place of women in the world of journalism

According to the leading actress, Kate Winslet, the film will raise the issue of the place of women in the journalistic world. As a former role model, Lee Miller was often underestimated and misunderstood by men. Her photographs show a true feminine perspective on the war and its victims. Their publication in a fashion magazine like Vogue also negates the blasphemy of ill-wishers who believe that the publication is intended only to satisfy women’s needs and interests.

Lee Miller ?? friend on the right (photo ?? wikipedia.org/wiki/Lee_Miller)

Along with Kate Winslet, Jude Law will take part in the filming of the film about Lee as Roland Penrose, the poet and future husband of Miller; Marion Cotillard will play Solange D ?? Ien, designer of French Vogue; and Andrea Riseborough will play friend and editor Lee.

