Kim Kardashian congratulated her eldest daughter on her birthday and shared a series of archival photos

Kim Kardashian with her daughter North

Today, the eldest daughter of 40-year-old Kim Kardashian and 44-year-old Kanye West North is eight years old. By tradition, Kim will certainly arrange a magnificent party for the birthday girl, but for now the TV star congratulates her daughter publicly on her blog.









My daughter North is eight years old today! North, one day you will see all these messages printed in the books I make for you. And I hope that you will feel love, because you bring so much love and joy into our lives! You are the funniest, most stylish and most creative person who knows exactly what he wants in life,

– wrote Kim.

She explained that it was no coincidence that she chose the footage from the Jacqueline Kennedy-inspired shoot by photographer Stephen Klein.

It reminded me of our connection with North. And he perfectly conveyed our emotions!

– she noted.







Congratulations to the birthday girl and her aunt Kourtney Kardashian, who thanked North for the fact that she knows how to be friends.

Thank you for being the best friend and cousin of my Penelope (daughter of Courtney. – Ed.),

– she wrote.

North received public congratulations from her grandmother Kris Jenner. Unlike Kim, she did not forget about the birthday girl’s father and, among other pictures, published a photo of the hero of the occasion with Kanye West.



Kanye West with daughter North

Kim Kardashian with children and Kris Jenner

Chris Jenner with her granddaughter North

Happy birthday to our lovely Norty! You are truly a sunbeam and illuminate every room with your amazing smile and huge heart. You are funny, talented, smart and creative. You are a wonderful daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend. I love to watch you grow and I am proud of you every day. I love you!

– she wrote.



Chicago and North West

Whether her star father congratulated her daughter is unknown. He, unlike the family of his ex-wife, uses social networks inactive.

Now Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are in the process of divorce. The couple broke up after seven years of marriage, but maintained normal relations: they bring up children (and the couple has four) together and do not claim each other’s finances.

For the ex-spouse, Kim retained warm feelings and, congratulating him recently on his birthday, admitted that she would always love him. She does not hold a grudge against him and, according to insiders, is glad of his new relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk.



North west