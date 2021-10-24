Kim Kardashian in a huge fur coat spoke about personal

Kim Kardashian thanked fans for her birthday wishes. The corresponding post appeared on her official page on the social network.

Popular American TV star, model, actress and socialite Kim Kardashian loves to share various shots on her personal page on the Instagram social network, where more than two hundred and thirty-four million fans follow her life.

For more than ten years, Kim Kardashian has been an idol for the whole world, fans follow her, and they try to imitate her in everything. On October 21, the woman turned 41 years old, with which she was congratulated by numerous fans and a number of celebrities.

On October 23, the celebrity posted a post on the social network, showing her unusual outfit. Apparently, in this way, she celebrated her 41st birthday. The woman is wearing a huge fur coat, and an incomprehensible blue outfit, which is combined with heels.

Thank you so much for your birthday, loved ones! I love you guys so much !!! 🖤

– she said.

