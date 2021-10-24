Kim Kardashian is afraid to go on dates after scandalous divorce

Kim Kardashian The celebrity fears that now it will be difficult for her to establish her personal life.

Kim Kardashian became free again after six years of marriage, but she is in no hurry to start a new relationship. The star, who previously shared all the details of her personal life, now fears that this could be a problem for a new romance.

After a divorce from rapper Kanye West, all the diva’s thoughts are occupied only with plans for the future. And we are talking not only about a career and raising children, but also relationships with the opposite sex. As it turned out, the sultry brunette is worried that her scandalous past may scare men away. Over the years, she has shown her entire life, including marriage to a musician, on her own television show.

“Although she’s not focused on dating yet, she worries that men won’t want to date her in the future because of how public her relationship with the rapper was … She certainly didn’t think that Kanye would start in that sense. move on and meet with someone before her, “- quotes a friend of Instadiva Woman.ru.

Recall that Kim and Kanye met in the early 2000s, and began dating in 2012. A year later, Kardashian gave birth to her first child, the baby was named North. Over the years, the couple had more children: Chicago (Chikago), Psalm (Psalm) and Saint (Saint).