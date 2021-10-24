Kissinger urged countries to abandon nationalism to defeat COVID

Kissinger called on world leaders to bind nations with “common human ties” in the fight against global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. Earlier, Gorbachev also asked to avoid “political intrigues”

Henry Kissinger

(Photo: Molly Riley / Getty Images)



The world’s largest powers must work more closely together to tackle issues such as the coronavirus pandemic and climate change. This was stated by the former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, reports Bloomberg.

“If the world becomes the arena of nationalism for all countries, it will be much more difficult to prevent problems and avoid conflicts,” Kissinger said.

He expressed the hope that “world leaders will first fulfill their basic responsibilities to their citizens, but at the same time will bind the peoples of the world with common human ties.”

International experts named the main obstacle in the fight against COVID-19



Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev also called for the unification of countries in the fight against COVID-19. “Now it is necessary, first of all, to overcome the pandemic by joint efforts. Without any political games, intrigues and so on, ”he said.