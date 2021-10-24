Kourtney Kardashian announced her engagement to a musician

The socialite accepted a marriage proposal from Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

TV star, model and businesswoman Kourtney Kardashian announced her engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Photos, in which the musician proposes, she posted on Instagram.

Barker and Kardashian got engaged on October 17. Travis presented Courtney with a diamond ring set against the ocean and setting sun at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel. The couple were surrounded by red roses and white candles in glass vases.

“Forever,” the newly-made bride signed the post.

Recall that the relationship between the eldest of the Kardashian sisters and her longtime musician friend became known at the beginning of this year.

From 2006 to 2015, Courtney was in a civil marriage with businessman Scott Disick. They have three children together: 11-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Rain.

Barker is also a father of many children. He has children from ex-wife Shanna Mowclair – 15-year-old Alabama, 17-year-old Landon, as well as his stepdaughter Atiana.

