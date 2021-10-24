Kourtney Kardashian has published new photos from her engagement to Travis Barker

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

Last weekend, 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker proposed to his 42-year-old sweetheart Kourtney Kardashian. The couple’s engagement was very romantic – Travis gave Courtney a surprise while they were staying at the Rosewood Miramar beachfront hotel in Montecito. He decorated the beach with a flower arrangement of red roses in the shape of a heart and laid out the initials inside it with his and Courtney’s initials, placing candles around the perimeter.

Yesterday, Courtney posted holiday photos on her Instagram and showed how the day went.



Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

I woke up all night thinking it was a dream

– wrote Courtney.

Having brought his beloved to the beach, Barker knelt in front of her and, presenting her with a ring with a large diamond, asked if she was ready to become his wife. Courtney did not hesitate to agree.

Courtney’s ring was designed by designer Lorraine Schwartz, who said that Barker was directly involved in its creation.

He was really fully involved in the process,

– she said.

The lovers celebrated their engagement at a family dinner with the relatives of the newly-made bride.

According to an insider, the offer came as a complete surprise to Courtney. Travis told her family about the upcoming engagement, and they were able to keep everything a secret.

Rosewood is their favorite spot for a short weekend. They stop here often. That’s why Travis proposed there. This is a special place for them, and at the same time, it was easier to keep everything a secret by having an engagement there,

– said the source.

This will be the first marriage for Courtney. For many years she was in a relationship with Scott Disick, from whom she gave birth to three children, but they never legalized their union. But Barker will go down the aisle for the third time. He has two children from his second marriage.

They had known Courtney for a long time and had been friends for a long time, and they started dating only at the beginning of this year.