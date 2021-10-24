Kourtney Kardashian shared new photos of her engagement: “It was a dream”

Last weekend, 45-year-old drummer of rock band Blink-182 Travis Barker proposed marriage to his older sister Kim Kardashian, TV star and model Kourtney. Travis prepared a surprise for his beloved on the ocean shore – he built a heart of living roses on the sand, laid out his initials and his beloved, placed dozens of candles. In such a romantic atmosphere, Courtney agreed to him, and they immediately celebrated their engagement with close friends in Rosewood Miramar in California.

A few days later, Courtney shared with her subscribers on the network photos of this romantic moment, which vividly display the emotions of the bride, as well as a close-up of an engagement ring with a large diamond.

I woke up all night, I thought it was a dream, – she signed a series of pictures.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Recall that Courtney and Travis have been dating for less than a year: the media began to talk about their romance at the end of January. For several weeks, Kim Kardashian’s sister remained silent, and in mid-February she decided to confirm the rumors on her Instagram page. For Kourtney Kardashian, this marriage will be the first, although for almost ten years she lived in a civil marriage with Scott Disick, from whom she gave birth to three children, two sons – Mason and Reina, as well as a daughter, Penelope. Six months after the birth of their third child, Courtney and Scott broke up. And Travis Barker was married twice – to Melissa Kennedy and Shanna Moukeler. In his second marriage, the musician had two children, a son Landon and a daughter Alabama.