Large families in Russia will receive 450 thousand rubles each to pay off the mortgage. But there is a condition

The Government of the Russian Federation will send 14.5 billion rubles to large families to compensate for payments on mortgage loans. This order was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

This is a program that helps families with three or more children to pay off their mortgage in whole or in part. They have access to payments in the amount of 450 thousand rubles, which can be used to cover a loan for the purchase of an apartment, a private house or a land plot for individual construction.

There is a condition: the program applies to families where the third child was born after January 1, 2019. At the same time, the age of older children does not affect the decision to provide support.

To receive payments to parents with many children, you must contact the bank that issued the mortgage loan.

The government noted that this decision will additionally support more than 32 thousand large families.

earlier it was reported that on behalf of Vladimir Putin, families in the Magadan Region and other regions of the Far Eastern Federal District will receive an additional 1 million rubles for the birth of their third and subsequent children.

This money can only be spent on the purchase of housing or its construction in the Far East.

