Leo DiCaprio, are you? The fans saw the new image of Maisie Williams, and understood – now the actress will not be recognized by her own mother either.

Maisie Williams came to the BRIT Awards and surprised the audience with her appearance. The actress just changed her image, but with a new hair and eyebrow color, fans will not recognize her. They are sure: before them is Silas from the movie “The Da Vinci Code”.

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams attended the BRIT Awards and joked after she gave Taylor Swift the honorary Global Icon Award.

Fans at first did not recognize the repainted actress, and then decided: the brunette performer of the role of Arya Stark was better.

Now Maisie Williams looks completely different from what she is used to seeing: the actress has become a blonde and lightened her eyebrows.

I just saw a photo of Maisie Williams from Game of Thrones with Taylor Swift. I barely recognized the actress!

Commentators on Twitter couldn’t help but joke.

Maisie Williams, hire me as your assistant. I have no experience, but I cannot make the job worse than the one who is working now.

Some users of the social network even thought that now the actress would be more suitable for the role not of Arya Stark, but of Silas.

Maisie Williams presents Taylor Swift with the award.

Others compared the girl to DiCaprio.

Maisie Williams is that unrecognizable person on the right, right?

Such a dramatic transformation is not Macy’s choice. The girl changed her image for filming in the series about the punk rock group Sex Pistols. The actress will play the role of model Pamela Rook, better known as Jordan.

OK BUT DID YOU SEE MAISY WILIAMS TODAY? I’M SO WAITING FOR THE SHOW ABOUT SEX PISTOLS.

Perhaps Macy was inspired by the new image of Kim Kardashian. The model went blonde, but the fans did not appreciate the change. According to them, celeba cosplays beauty blogger Jeffrey Star.

Now Macy can only restore the original color to her eyebrows with the help of paint. However, you should carefully consider the choice of means, because otherwise you can see Leonid Brezhnev in the reflection. This happened with a blogger who relied on her sister to buy a color scheme.