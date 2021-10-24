Lesya Nikityuk on Instagram congratulated Kim Kardashian on her birthday

Popular Ukrainian TV presenter Lesya Nikityuk, who recently celebrated her 34th birthday, decided to once again bask a little in the glory American star Kim Kardashian…

To this end, the Ukrainian beauty congratulated the overseas Kim in her Instagram stories on her 41st birthday, which she celebrated on October 21.

The picture shows the girls posing in a similar outfit – a shiny fluffy cape, which is very similar to the famous New Year’s “rain”, only in different colors.

Perhaps the girl wanted to compete a little in which cape was better, but then changed her mind and turned to Kim with “peace”, captioning the picture “You and I are Amazing.” As you know, it was with this word that Kardashian commented on Lesya’s cream in September.

And if a Hollywood celebrity is subscribed to Lesya’s Instagram, and regularly reads her stories, then Nikityuk will certainly receive gratitude from her for her congratulations, and will probably write about it on the social network.

As “FACTS” wrote, in September Nikityuk published a screenshot of her direct on Instgram. It had a message at the very top from Kim Kardashian. The American socialite allegedly wrote “Amazing” to the Ukrainian TV presenter.

Photo by Lesya Nikityuk from social networks

