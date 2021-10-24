Lieutenant General spoke about the CSTO exercises in Tajikistan

Lieutenant General spoke about the CSTO exercises in Tajikistan

POLYGON HARB-MAIDON (Tajikistan), 23 October – RIA Novosti. The operational-strategic exercises of the collective forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which ended in Tajikistan, were counter-terrorist in nature and were conducted taking into account the tactics and weapons of international gangs, Lieutenant General Evgeny, Deputy Commander of the Central Military District (CVD), told reporters on Saturday Poplavsky. “The exercises were counter-terrorist in nature and were aimed at eliminating possible threats in this direction,” Poplavsky said, summing up the results of the maneuvers. group, banned in the Russian Federation – ed.) “, – he added. The General noted that the scenario of the exercises included episodes typical for the tactics of actions of international gangs, taking into account the weapons they have, primarily unmanned aerial vehicles, including number of handicraft production, as well as the use of mined armored vehicles and suicide bombers. According to him, during the exercises, the servicemen performed a number of practical tasks: conducting reconnaissance to prevent the penetration of bandit formations into the territory of Tajikistan, strengthening the state border, blocking and localizing bandit groups that broke through, as well as conducting a military operation to destroy all militants. * A terrorist organization banned in Russia

