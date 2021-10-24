Lockdown in St. Petersburg, dispute with Moldova over gas. The main thing over the weekend :: Society :: RBC

Gazprom threatened to stop gas supplies to Moldova

The country’s debt for gas, including overdue payments, exceeds $ 700 million, the state company said. Its representative, Sergei Kupriyanov, noted that, despite the debts, Moldova is asking to extend the contract until the end of October. According to him, “Gazprom” is ready to meet the country halfway if it pays off the debt.

The company blamed Chisinau for the “very difficult” situation. Kupriyanov noted that Moldova “itself is provoking a crisis with its own hands,” and stressed that Gazprom cannot operate at a loss.

The Parliament of Moldova on Friday, October 22, voted for the introduction of a state of emergency in the country due to the energy crisis – this regime will operate for 30 days.

Since 2011, Gazprom and Moldovagaz have annually renewed the agreement on gas supplies, but the next contract expired on September 30, and the parties have not yet been able to agree on new conditions. The agreement was extended by only a month – until the end of October. The price issue prevents the parties from reaching an agreement: back in 2020, the average gas price for Moldova was only $ 149 per 1,000 cubic meters. m, and by September 2021 it increased to $ 550. In October, Moldova pays market $ 790 per 1,000 cubic meters. m.

The fact is that until 2021, Moldovagaz itself wanted to change the price conditions of the contract with Gazprom – to move away from the pure pegging of gas to the cost of oil and oil products and to include elements of market (spot) pricing. And this year, for the first time, the price of fuel for Chisinau began to be indexed depending on the spot price at the German hub NCG – just at the time when market prices for gas in Europe increased several times since the beginning of the year.

Experts warn of new fraud scheme with MFIs and SMS bombers

Fraudsters began to use a new method to get loans for victims, while receiving money on their cards. Qrator Labs said that attackers are trying to register a person’s phone number on various sites, including those that issue microloans. As a result, the victim receives about 200 SMS with registration confirmation codes. After that, the scammers call and ask for screenshots of the screen where the codes are visible, ostensibly to help deal with the situation. Knowing the code, they can issue a loan for a person.

Jet Infosystems explained that the previous schemes, when fraudsters tried to convince the victim that someone was transferring money from her account, did not work very well, since the person could quickly check the information in his bank. Now the incoming messages are legitimate, and on the resources that send them, they will confirm the fact of registration. In addition, a large stream of SMS makes a person nervous, and in this state it is easier to convince him to send any information.

The Ministry of Health allowed to vaccinate lactating women with “Sputnik V”

The instruction for the Sputnik V vaccine has been updated – the item on breastfeeding has been removed from the list of contraindications for vaccination. At the same time, the Ministry of Health emphasized that there were no clinical studies on the use of the drug in nursing mothers.

The department also noted that there is no data yet on whether the substances included in the vaccine are capable of penetrating into breast milk. They advised to evaluate the risks and benefits of vaccination of a nursing woman before making an appropriate decision.



What else happened

Russian fighter Fedor Emelianenko won the 40th victory in his professional career. At the Bellator tournament, which was held for the first time in Russia, the Russian knocked out American Timothy Johnson. It took Emelianenko only 1 minute and 46 seconds. Emelianenko, who had previously allowed his career to end after a fight with an American, said that he did not rule out the possibility of performing at the Bellator tournament in Russia next summer.

Billionaire physicist Valentin Gapontsev died in the United States. He had cancer, the scientist died at the age of 83. For more than 20 years he lived in the United States, where he led a group of companies that he created for the production of fiber lasers based on his own developments. Forbes estimated his fortune at more than $ 1 billion.

One of the founders of the Agatha Christie group, Vadim Samoilov, during a concert in the Yeltsin Center, spoke sharply against the site using foul language. The musician, in particular, said that the center is engaged in “anti-state propaganda.” Samoilov also spoke obscenely about the representatives of the LGBT community. The Yeltsin Center said they hoped “never to see Mr. Samoilov within the walls of the center again.”



