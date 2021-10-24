Macron called for the internationalization of the euro – Russia news today

https://ria.ru/20211022/evrosoyuz-1755879611.html
Macron called for the internationalization of the euro
French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a large internationalization of the euro in order to protect European companies from the “extraterritoriality of the dollar.” RIA Novosti, 22.10.2021
PARIS, October 22 – RIA Novosti. French President Emmanuel Macron called for a large internationalization of the euro in order to protect European companies from the “extraterritoriality of the dollar.” “I particularly noted that the euro is an instrument of our trade policy. If we want to protect our companies from the extraterritoriality of the dollar … to a large extent to the euro, “Macron said at a press conference following the summit of EU leaders, which took place in Brussels. The press conference was broadcast on the pages of the Elysee Palace in social networks. trade. “Our trading strategy is tied to our social and climatic goals … Therefore, there must be climatic, social requirements, requirements for equality of competition, compliance with our standards, including sanitary ones. For this reason, we all expressed a desire to start reforming the WTO,” he said he.
