Maria Sharapova starred in “The Morning Show” with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

32-year-old Maria Sharapova took part in the filming of one of the new episodes of the series “The Morning Show” starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The tennis player herself told the fans about this on her Instagram page.

Pinch me! A truly magical experience filming for “The Morning Show” with the kindest women I have ever worked with. Thanks to Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston for being so brilliant (and funny!) On the set. Watch the new episode today – don’t yawn, or you can miss me! And, of course, I got invited to the Golden Globes after my amazing performance …

– joked Maria Sharapova, accompanying her post with a couple of pictures with actresses.

The details of the plot of the new series were not disclosed, but it is obvious that in the show Maria will appear in the role of herself – the footage from the filming shows an advertising banner for the Sugarpova brand, under which Sharapova has been producing chewing marmalade and chocolate since 2012.

Recall that the series “Morning Show” was launched on November 1 on the Apple TV + platform. According to the plot of the famous TV presenter of the morning program, Mitch Kessler is fired from the channel due to accusations of harassment. This news comes as a shock to both the numerous fans of the show and to co-host Alex (played by Aniston), with whom they aired for 15 years. Alex fears that now the channel’s management may find a replacement for her, and is doing everything to keep his job. By coincidence, the co-host of Aniston’s heroine becomes a reporter from the regional channel Bradley Jackson (played by Witherspoon). The arrival of a new person marks the beginning of a new era of the “Morning Show”: the hosts will have to get used to each other and learn to work in pairs.

In one of her interviews, Jennifer Aniston admitted that filming the “Morning Show” is one of her hardest jobs in her entire career. The actress said that while preparing, she had to “delve into herself” in order to properly reflect on the screen all the experiences of her heroine. According to the star, after filming some scenes, she often felt that she was going crazy.

