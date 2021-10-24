Matt Damon: “I’m just a family man”

19 March 2021, 22:49

Tatiana Timuka, Chief Editor of the Baltic Bureau of the Academy of Sciences

Photo: social networks

Matt Damon is a Hollywood star. And this is completely undeniable. Although, the actor himself hates being called that. Matt believes that there is much “cooler”, more talented. There are those who have already been born “Stars” … “What about me? I am just a family man, a father with many children and an actor who tries to do his job with high quality. ” The Baltic Bureau “Arguments of the Week” thanks its French colleagues for their help in creating the interview.

– Matt, are you an addicted person? For example, do you have a hobby?

– I would not say that a very addicted person … No! I do not have a hobby. But there is a family.

– Do you react sharply to criticism in the press?

– No. This is a waste of nerves. Of course, when I feel that the film didn’t quite work out … Or I played it wrong, it upsets me. First of all, I base myself on my feelings, then on the opinion of professional critics, and only then I pay some attention to articles from newspapers.

– Why don’t you like being called “Hollywood star”? This is, excuse me, prestigious. Didn’t you seek such recognition?

– I said and say that my profession is just a job. There are actors who are already born stars. For example, George Clooney. This is an amazing, versatile actor. Just handsome. And I am very glad that George and I have been friends for many years. We are comfortable communicating together, we understand each other at a glance. And this rarely happens in our profession. You see, I never considered myself to be any special. Yes, I’m lucky. I got noticed in Hollywood. But cinema is not all life. I also have other values ​​… For example, my family.

– I know that you can endlessly talk about your daughters …

– Of course! I have four daughters. I live in the female kingdom. And I love being a parent. Why? With my daughters, I constantly rediscover the world. I remember when Stella (daughter of Matt Damon – author’s note) first saw her shadow, she looked at her for a very long time. She just didn’t understand what was happening. Then I showed her that I also have a shadow. Stella looked at her, then at her shadow, and then just laughed. She was happy. My daughter got to know the world. It turns out that we both have such an interesting thing. Really, I was delighted with such a discovery of my daughter.

– And who is in charge in such a “female kingdom”? Who is the head of the family?

– Good question. Every man who CREATED such a miracle as daughters considers himself the head of the family. But this is completely wrong. Women know how to control men. You don’t even know about it. For example, I am planning a trip to the zoo … My female kingdom agreed with this. We packed up and went, but … suddenly we found ourselves in a toy store, where we spent several hours. And what happens? The zoo is canceled! Loaded with bags, I leave the store and humbly walk with my family, for example, to a children’s cafe. And then I understand !!! I didn’t plan such a shopping trip !!! But just like a boy, he fell for persuasion. So what kind of head of the family am I? My feminine kingdom is slyly doing everything to make me think that I am the leader in the house (laughs).

– You have a busy shooting schedule. Apparently, you don’t spend much time with your family …

– Misconception. When I work on big projects, the whole family comes with me. Shooting often falls out in the summer, and then we combine business with pleasure (laughs). I work during the day and spend the evenings with my family. And this is very important to me! You need to see how your children grow up. You need to devote time to them. Many! You need to be able to create a calm and friendly atmosphere for the family in the house. I grew up with my brother, and we constantly punched each other in the nose. It was painful. I understand that my princesses are growing, but they have character. And I have to control their character. I must live by their interests. For example, my youngest daughter was very fond, two years ago, to play the fairy tale “Beauty and the Beast”. Of course she was Beauty. And we constantly played this fascinating fairy tale with her. And it ended at that moment when she hugged me and said: “How I love you, dad!” I just had tears welling up in my eyes. My CREATION LOVES me. It’s fine.

– Is there a secret to your happy marriage?

– There is. My wife and I decided that under no circumstances would we part for more than two weeks. And if my family cannot accompany me, then I always fly to them for the weekend. When I was in Elysium, I flew from Mexico or Canada to New York every weekend. I flew to my family. It doesn’t matter at all that I only slept on the plane for a couple of hours! I spent the weekend with my children and my wife! But this is very important to me. I don’t want to be the “absent husband” who only makes money. And it is important for Luciana that I be there. What is more important than family?

– Thanks to.

Add NA to your sources so as not to miss important events – Yandex News