Media: a temporary employee was in charge of Baldwin’s weapons on the day of the tragedy

Everything turned out differently. New details of the murder of cameraman Alec Baldwin
Media: a temporary employee was responsible for Baldwin’s weapons on the day of the tragedy – RIA Novosti, 10/24/2021
Everything turned out differently. New details of the murder of cameraman Alec Baldwin
The officer in charge of weapons on the set of the film "Rust" on the day of the tragedy replaced the permanent prop. This was reported by The New York Post.
MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. The officer in charge of weapons on the set of the film “Rust” on the day of the tragedy replaced the permanent prop. According to The New York Post, at least six crew members went on strike earlier in the day over unsafe working conditions. Among them was a props officer for weapons, who was temporarily replaced. The newspaper does not name this person. The emergency happened about six hours after that. On the set of the Western “Rust” in New Mexico, actor Alec Baldwin fired a pistol, which turned out to be loaded with live rounds instead of blanks. As a result of the incident, the director of the film “Rust” Joel Souza was injured, the cinematographer Galina Hutchins was seriously injured and died in the hospital. No charges have yet been brought against the actor. Previously, the media reported that weapons specialist Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who worked on the filming of the film, was injured. complaints were repeatedly received. In particular, the group was twice faced with unplanned shots.
