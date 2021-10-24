Media: on the set of the film “Rast”, where Galina Hutchins died, there was already an unplanned shooting

2 hours ago

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Locals and members of the New Mexico film community pay tribute to Galina Hutchins, who passed away on Thursday

Members of the crew of the film “Rast” complained about working conditions and safety violations even before the incident that led to the death of Galina Hutchins, according to American media, citing sources.

Hutchins, who worked as a cameraman, was fatally wounded in the chest on Thursday when actor Alec Baldwin was shot with a prop revolver. The film’s director Joel Sousa, who was standing behind her, was wounded in the shoulder.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the tragic incident was preceded by a chaotic situation on the set.

Just hours before the tragedy, about six members of the camera team refused to continue work due to poor conditions. They complained about overtime and delayed fees.

According to the newspaper, before the tragedy on the set, there were at least three more incidents with prop revolvers. Reporters also saw a copy of a message sent by a member of the film crew to management, which said: “We’ve already had three involuntary shots. This is extremely unsafe.”

The members of the film crew also told the publication that due to the tight schedule, the leaders did not strictly adhere to the established security protocol. Thus, after the accidental shots, the necessary investigation was not carried out.

“There was no meeting on security issues. There were no assurances that this would not happen again. They all wanted to do it sooner rather than later,” the newspaper said.

The filming company said they were not aware of the complaints, but promised to investigate.

New York Times sources also reported on the props weapon incidents.

The members of the film crew who spoke with the journalists preferred to remain anonymous, as they fear problems with further employment.

According to the newspaper, on October 16, during filming, unplanned shots occurred at least twice.

Larry Zanof, who worked as a weapons specialist on the set of the film “Django Unchained,” explained to the publication that an investigation is required after such incidents. Before filming can be continued, it is necessary to determine whether the shot was caused by a defect in the weapon or mishandling.

"I have no idea what was going to happen." What happened on the set of Rasta.

According to the crew’s schedule, Chief Weapons Specialist Hannah Gutierrez Reed was on set that day. Prior to Rasta, she worked as the main gunsmith on just one film, The Old Way with Nicolas Cage, which has just finished filming.

In September, she participated in a podcast recording and talked about her insecurities about the job.

“You know, I was very worried at first, and even almost gave up this job, because I was not sure that I was ready. But in reality everything went very smoothly,” Reed said.

In her profession, Reed followed in the footsteps of her father Tell Reed, who for many years worked in charge of weapons in Hollywood – including on the films of Quentin Tarantino.

Reed herself did not comment on the incident.

The police continue to investigate, charges have not yet been brought against anyone.

“Cold” revolver

New details of the police investigation came to light on Friday, when the court in Santa Fe, New Mexico, was formally requested to conduct a search.

According to the testimony of witnesses, the prop revolver, from which the actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot the cameraman on the set, was given to him by the assistant director.

He made it clear that the weapon is safe, shouting that it is “cold”, testimony of witnesses testifies.

The LA Times points out that the term “cold” among filmmakers means that there are no bullets in the props weapon.

Experts interviewed by the New York Times emphasized that it is usually a weapons specialist, not an assistant director, who should issue dangerous props.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, 42-year-old cinematographer Galina Hutchins was a rising Hollywood star

Galina Hutchins told on her website that she was born and raised “surrounded by deer and nuclear submarines”: in the family of a military man who served at a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle. Hutchins graduated from Kiev State University with a degree in international journalism, and then worked on the filming of documentaries in the UK.