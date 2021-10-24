Media: on the set of the film “Rast”, where Galina Hutchins died, there was already an unplanned shooting

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
39

Galina Hutchins Memorial Ceremony

Photo author, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Locals and members of the New Mexico film community pay tribute to Galina Hutchins, who passed away on Thursday

Members of the crew of the film “Rast” complained about working conditions and safety violations even before the incident that led to the death of Galina Hutchins, according to American media, citing sources.

Hutchins, who worked as a cameraman, was fatally wounded in the chest on Thursday when actor Alec Baldwin was shot with a prop revolver. The film’s director Joel Sousa, who was standing behind her, was wounded in the shoulder.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the tragic incident was preceded by a chaotic situation on the set.

Just hours before the tragedy, about six members of the camera team refused to continue work due to poor conditions. They complained about overtime and delayed fees.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here