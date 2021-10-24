Media: Pakistan helps Taliban * fight IS *

https://ria.ru/20211024/afganistan-1756004123.html
WASHINGTON, October 24 – RIA Novosti. Pakistan is helping the radical Taliban * that has come to power in Afghanistan * in the fight against the Islamic State * terrorist group, according to the Washington Post, citing two unnamed Taliban representatives. Pakistan is using unofficial intelligence channels to help the Taliban in the fight against IS *, namely for the transfer of intelligence and technical support in the fight against terrorists. In particular, Pakistan provides primary information, helps to track telephone and Internet communications to identify IS * members and their operational centers. However, according to the spokesman for the movement Bilal Karimi, the Taliban * does not consider IS * a serious threat and does not need help from outside to combat it. Yet, according to one Pakistani official, the communication between the two sides is more informal discussions than an established partnership for the exchange of intelligence. As the newspaper notes, Pakistan “appears to be one of the few foreign states directly helping in the fight against IS * “. Regional rivalries, deep-seated mistrust and Taliban miscalculations in the fight against terrorism complicate the exchange of intelligence with the movement, according to former and current US officials. Without a diplomatic and military presence, the US intelligence capabilities were undermined. The newspaper emphasizes that since the withdrawal of US troops, the intelligence services have maintained formal and unofficial contacts with the Taliban, the American side regularly tries to transmit information about IS operations to Kabul. * But, according to the American official, in many cases the Taliban turned out to be disinterested and distrustful of the information provided or did not know how to use it. In early August, the Taliban intensified their offensive against Afghan government forces, entered Kabul on August 15 and announced the following day. that the war is over. The last two weeks of August from the airport in Kabul, which was under the protection of the US military, there was a mass evacuation of Western citizens and Afghans who collaborated with them. On the night of August 31, the US military left the Kabul airport, ending the nearly 20-year US military presence in Afghanistan. On September 6, the Taliban announced that Panjshir, the last of 34 Afghan provinces, had come under their control in fighting. * A terrorist organization banned in Russia
According to the newspaper, Pakistan uses unofficial intelligence channels to help the Taliban in the fight against IS *, namely, to transfer intelligence and provide technical support in the fight against terrorists. In particular, Pakistan transmits primary information, helps to track telephone and Internet connections in order to identify IS members * and their operational centers.
“Pakistan is our brother and supports us in many ways, including sharing information and intelligence (about IS * – ed.). If the United States and the rest of the world share information with us, we could defeat ISIS * (Arabic acronym prohibited in Russian terrorist group IS *) in a matter of days, “one of the Taliban leaders told the newspaper.
However, according to Bilal Karimi, a spokesman for the movement, the Taliban * do not view IS * as a serious threat and do not need outside help to fight it.
However, according to one Pakistani official, the communication between the two sides is more informal discussions than an established intelligence-sharing partnership.
The newspaper emphasizes that since the withdrawal of American troops, the intelligence services have maintained official and unofficial contacts with the Taliban, the American side regularly tries to transmit information about IS operations to Kabul *. But, according to the American official, in many cases the Taliban were disinterested and distrustful of the information provided or did not know how to use it.
In early August, the Taliban stepped up their offensive against Afghan government forces, entered Kabul on August 15, and announced the next day that the war was over. The last two weeks of August from the airport in Kabul, which was under the protection of the US military, there was a mass evacuation of Western citizens and Afghans who collaborated with them. On the night of August 31, the US military left the Kabul airport, ending the nearly 20-year US military presence in Afghanistan. On September 6, the Taliban announced that Panjshir, the last of the 34 Afghan provinces, had come under their control with fighting.
* A terrorist organization banned in Russia
