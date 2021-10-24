https://ria.ru/20211023/pobeg-1755970535.html

Media reported on the escape of more than 800 prisoners in Nigeria

More than 800 prisoners fled after an armed attack on a prison in the Nigerian state of Oyo, more than 200 were detained, the local agency NAN reports with … RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021

MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. More than 800 prisoners fled after an armed attack on a prison in Nigeria’s Oyo state, more than 200 were detained, according to the local agency NAN, citing a representative of the state’s correctional center. the prisoners broke free. Security officials began searching for the fugitives. According to the agency, the gunmen clashed with the prison guards and then made their way into the facility’s courtyard and used dynamite to destroy the wall. ” still at large, “- says the message NAN. & nbsp; It is noted that in prison, the fugitives were awaiting a court verdict.

