Media reported on the escape of more than 800 prisoners in Nigeria

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
50

https://ria.ru/20211023/pobeg-1755970535.html

Media reported on the escape of more than 800 prisoners in Nigeria

The media reported on the escape of more than 800 prisoners in Nigeria – Russia news today

Media reported on the escape of more than 800 prisoners in Nigeria

More than 800 prisoners fled after an armed attack on a prison in the Nigerian state of Oyo, more than 200 were detained, the local agency NAN reports with … RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021

2021-10-23T19: 51

2021-10-23T19: 51

2021-10-23T19: 51

in the world

Nigeria

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155259/11/1552591199_0:179:3003:1868_1920x0_80_0_0_6f013cedf407035e9b583838185bb2b0.jpg

MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. More than 800 prisoners fled after an armed attack on a prison in Nigeria’s Oyo state, more than 200 were detained, according to the local agency NAN, citing a representative of the state’s correctional center. the prisoners broke free. Security officials began searching for the fugitives. According to the agency, the gunmen clashed with the prison guards and then made their way into the facility’s courtyard and used dynamite to destroy the wall. ” still at large, “- says the message NAN. & nbsp; It is noted that in prison, the fugitives were awaiting a court verdict.

https://ria.ru/20210913/tyurma-1749865144.html

Nigeria

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155259/11/1552591199_137-0:2866:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f794e73f98f58f228b126b8970a19531.jpg

in the world, nigeria

Media reported on the escape of more than 800 prisoners in Nigeria

MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. More than 800 prisoners fled after an armed attack on a prison in the Nigerian state of Oyo, more than 200 were detained, the local agency NAN reports, citing a representative of the state correctional center.
Earlier, the newspaper Punch reported that an armed attack was carried out on a prison in southwestern Nigeria, and the prisoners were released. Security officials began searching for the fugitives.

According to the agency, the gunmen clashed with the prison guards, then sneaked into the facility’s courtyard and used dynamite to destroy the wall.

“He (the spokesman) said that only 262 escaped prisoners were detained, 575 are still at large,” the NAN said in a statement.

It is noted that in prison, the fugitives were awaiting a court verdict.

Police of Nigeria - RIA Novosti, 1920, 09/13/2021

September 13, 14:41

In Nigeria, 240 prisoners escaped after armed attack on prison

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here