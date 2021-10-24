https://ria.ru/20211024/medvedchuk-1756035445.html

Medvedchuk assessed Zelensky’s gas transit proposal

Medvedchuk assessed Zelensky’s proposal for gas transit – Russia news today

Medvedchuk assessed Zelensky’s gas transit proposal

KIEV, October 24 – RIA Novosti. The head of the political council of the Ukrainian party “Opposition Platform – For Life” Viktor Medvedchuk considers it correct, but belated, the proposal of President Volodymyr Zelensky to increase gas pumping through Ukraine. 40 billion cubic meters per year. NSDC Secretary of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that against the backdrop of the gas crisis, Ukraine is ready to offer the EU additional gas transit capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year on special terms. The only question is, what does he offer to whom? If he offers to the Europeans, then the Europeans cannot do this. If he offers it to the Russians, then the Russians must agree to this. Whether they agree or not, I don’t know, ” the party’s website quotes Medvedchuk. According to the politician, it is very good that the president and his entourage realized that “our pipe has great potential.” “The pipe can turn into a scrap metal museum at any moment, because in order to achieve even the proposal that Mr. Zelensky is talking about, it is necessary to negotiate with the Russians. Whether he will agree with them or not, I don’t know, but the pumping through the pipe decreases. And if the pumping through the pipeline decreases, this means that there is a crisis in obtaining gas in general … This proposal is belated, and, then, it is, in my opinion, unacceptable, because today Russia, apparently, is interested, after all, in launching the Northern flow – 2 “, and not in increasing the pumping through the GTS of Ukraine. But it is necessary to negotiate, to propose, to look for common opportunities today for the development of trade and economic relations,” the politician said. He recalled that he had always advocated that Zelensky needed meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and solve joint problems. “First of all, and maybe in the main, issues of peace in Donbass, because without Russia, this cannot be done, and this is known all over the world. It’s strange why Mr. Zelensky is not fully aware of this. Ukraine, and Ukraine to Donbass, issues of energy supply, issues of ensuring a normal standard of living through the development of the economy and living conditions of households today largely depend, including on Russia. Therefore, we must sit down, we must talk and we must negotiate. This is the only recipe . It is, in my opinion, no alternative, “- said Medvedchuk.

