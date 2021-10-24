Medvedchuk commented on Kiev’s proposal to increase gas transit at a discount | News | News

The head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk, believes that Kiev’s proposal to increase the transit of natural gas through Ukraine with a discount is correct, but belated. He said this on October 24 in an interview published on the party’s website.

According to the politician, Russia is interested in launching Nord Stream 2, and not in increasing the flow through the Ukrainian gas transportation system.

“The fact that today Mr. Zelensky proposed to increase the pumping through our pipe by 50% is absolutely correct. The only question is: who is he offering this to? If he proposes to the Europeans, then the Europeans cannot. If he offers it to the Russians, then the Russians must agree to it. Whether they agree or not, I don’t know, ”said Viktor Medvedchuk.

He added that the fate of the Ukrainian gas transportation system directly depends on negotiations with the Russian side.

On October 24, it became known that Naftogaz of Ukraine was ready to provide additional transit up to 55 billion cubic meters. m of gas per year with a 50% discount.

On October 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered the EU to help achieve energy independence. He noted that the possibilities of pumping gas in Ukraine are sufficient not only to normalize the situation, but also to protect Europe from a tariff shock in the coming years. In addition, Ukraine has offered the EU an additional transit of 55 billion cubic meters. m of gas.

On October 20, the National Federation of Employers of Ukraine issued a statement, where it reported on the catastrophic situation in the country’s energy markets. The federation noted that in 2021 the cost of energy resources rose sharply and a situation developed when the price of gas for Ukrainian enterprises turned out to be four to five times higher than that of competitors.

On October 18, Naftogaz Ukrainy registered an application for participation in the certification of the SP-2 operator. The company said that the Ukrainian side still believes that there are risks for it due to the launch of the gas pipeline. Yuriy Vitrenko announced his intention to send objections to the German regulator regarding the certification procedure.

On the same day, Bundestag deputy from the Alternative for Germany party Waldemar Gerdt told Izvestia that Nord Stream 2 could be commissioned by the end of 2021. The operator of the project Nord Stream 2 AG said, in turn, that the first string of the pipeline has already been filled with technical gas.

On October 16, Vitrenko said that the daily volumes of gas pumped through Ukraine had halved since the beginning of the year. Fuel transit was reduced to 80 million cubic meters. m per day. At the beginning of this year, the volume was 180 million cubic meters. m per day.