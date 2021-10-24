Memes from films and TV series: a selection

Which pill will you choose: red or blue? Sorry, we’re getting ahead of ourselves. But you can’t just take and … start a selection of movies that have scattered into memes on social networks (and in real life).

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

The shot, where the leader of the wiser monkeys Caesar whispers “Caesar at home” into the hero’s ear, still falls into memes. Now he migrated to TikTok – and, it seems, found a new life there. What did this monkey not say! The imagination of users is limitless, and they most often draw ideas from life situations.

Plot: scientist Will Rodman (played by James Franco) is looking for a cure for Alzheimer’s (which his father Charles suffers from). He creates a vaccine in the form of a virus – and conducts tests on monkeys. The researcher leaves one chimpanzee at home and gives him the name – Caesar. As a result, the intelligence level of animals increases, now they are ready to rebel.

“Dirt” (2013)

From here we got the meme “What’s going on?” – freeze frame of the episode with the hysteria of the main character (James McAvoy). The expression on the actor’s face perfectly describes any incomprehensible (or even absurd) situation.

Plot: Edinburgh Detective Sergeant Bruce Robertson is looking to get promoted to Inspector Detective – and he’s not alone. The hero discredits his competitors in the dirtiest ways.

The Great Gatsby (2013)

The charming Leonardo DiCaprio as Mr. Gatsby raises a glass of martini – most likely, you now remember that smile. No wonder: the meme was born even before the release of the film – after the release of the trailer. What it means depends on the creator. But it’s almost always something positive – like offering a drink and some fun, or just expressing approval.

Plot: a film based on the novel by the American writer Francis Scott Fitzgerald. Time of action – fiery and brilliant 1920s. In pursuit of his American dream, Nick Carraway (Tobey Maguire) moves to New York and settles next to the mysterious and wealthy Jay Gatsby. A neighbor throws lavish parties in the best jazz traditions of that era – and Nick finds himself in this whirlpool of a rich life with all its charms and pitfalls.

Interstellar (2014)

When Astronaut Cooper returns to the spacecraft from Miller’s planet, he triggers a video message from Earth. It captures his daughter, who has matured a lot in the 23 years that her father was not at home. Looking at this, the hero begins to cry. Social media users created a sad meme from this episode (although some manage to use it in an ironic way).

Plot: Oscar-winning (for the best visual effects) film about space. On Miller’s planet, one hour is equal to seven Earth years. Who dares to go there? Anyway, who dares to embark on a research expedition through space and time (also with the help of a mysterious wormhole)? Volunteers will be found, because the Earth and humanity are on the verge of extinction due to a terrible drought, dust storm and the disappearance of many plants. But there are many difficulties to be overcome. Among the astronauts will be the hero of Matthew McConaughey – Cooper.

The Avengers (2012)

Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark (aka Iron Man) rolls his eyes in response to Captain America’s line. We think there is no need to explain the meaning here.

Plot: the sixth film in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, each picture of which is based on comics. This time the villain Loki is not returning alone. A team of superheroes has to save humanity again. Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Hawkeye and Black Widow, led by Captain America, repel the attack of the Earth invaders.

“Friends” (1994-2004)

Let’s be honest, choosing one meme from the entire cult series was very, very difficult. But we settled on the (extremely) surprised Joey Tribbiani. Recall (attention: spoiler!), such an emotion was provoked by the sudden realization that Rachel was pregnant with Ross in the second episode of the eighth season.

Plot: A sitcom that continues to be watched and reviewed to this day. This is a story about the life of six friends – for each other they are practically a family. Together, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Rachel, Phoebe and Joe find themselves in odd situations, solve problems, joke, have fun, support each other – in general, everything is like in real life.

“Office” (2005)

Dunder Mifflin regional manager Michael Scott (played by Steve Carell) is extremely emotional when his unloved colleague Toby Flanderson returns from vacation. The episode can be found in the ninth episode of the fifth season. The cry “No, God, please, no” became a meme for years to come.

Plot: one of the iconic American sitcoms shows us the life of employees of one office in the format of a pseudo-documentary film. Sometimes funny, sometimes sad, and sometimes touching – just like in life.

“The Matrix” (1999)

“This is your last chance. There is no turning back after that. You take the blue pill – the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe what you want to believe. You take a red pill – you find yourself in a wonderland, and I will show you how deep it is, ”Morpheus tells hacker Neo. So which pill would you choose?

Plot: the main character Tom Anderson – on the screen Keanu Reeves – at night turns into a skillful hacker named Neo. At some point, it turns out that there is a possibility that the whole world around is virtual. “You’re stuck in the Matrix,” is the message Anderson receives. And now what i can do? Maybe Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) – the most dangerous criminal (according to the authorities guarding the Matrix) – will tell you what to do? Here the adventures of the protagonist begin. So which pill would he choose?

“Fairyland” (2004)

A touching moment from a film about childhood, growing up, life and death has turned into a popular meme. Remember a collage of three photos: here Johnny Depp says something to the boy, then the child looks sadly at the interlocutor, and at the end the man comfortingly strokes the baby on the head. The use of this meme is as wide as the user’s imagination is enough. In general, with the help of it, some kind of “shocking truth of life” is supplied, which is supposedly reported to the boy.

Plot: a biopic about the writer J. Matthew Barry, who falls in love with a widow with four children. Thanks to this, the hero is inspired to create a story about Peter Pan and a magical land in which children do not grow up. Peter is the name of the eldest son of his beloved Barry, with whom the writer becomes good friends. The main role was played by Johnny Depp.

Witch Mountain (2009)

The meme captured the very moment when a taxi driver, while driving, notices two young passengers in the mirror. There is no limit to the surprise on his face. Now, in all those cases where the level of your surprise is approximately equal to the situation in which two unfamiliar teenagers literally out of nowhere took to the back seat of your car, you can use this meme.

Plot: Jack Bruno, played by Dwayne Johnson, is a taxi driver. One day, unusual children get into his car (well, as they sit down, they teleport rather than teleport). A boy and a girl with paranormal abilities are hiding from danger, and a new acquaintance helps them in this.

“True Detective” (2014–2019)

If you are not just surprised, but really shocked, the meme with Matthew McConaughey nervously smoking will suit you. A tense facial expression, rounded eyes – the situation should be frightening. This scene can be found in the fourth episode of the first season.

Plot: detective series about how professionals unravel mysterious murders (murders?). Three seasons – three different things. One of the main roles – detective Rast Cole – was played by Matthew McConaughey.

“Island of the Damned” (2010)

Two bailiffs are sailing on the ship. The fact is that one of them – Teddy Daniels (on the screen – DiCaprio) has motion sickness. So, when asked by a colleague (Mark Ruffalo), he can only remain meaningfully silent with a martyred expression on his face. This is how the “DiCaprio’s meaningful silence” meme appeared (and you don’t have to be seasick to use it).

Plot: from a clinic for the treatment of mentally ill criminals, which is located on the island, a patient disappears. To investigate this case, two bailiffs are sent there – Teddy Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Chuck Oul (Mark Ruffalo). Everything turns out to be much more mysterious and more complicated than it might seem at first glance.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

“You can’t just go to Mordor,” says Boromir in the first part of The Lord of the Rings trilogy. It turns out that there is a lot in life in general, “You can’t just take it and do it”, you definitely need to get into an incidental situation before that or face some difficulties (even if there are no orcs and the all-seeing great eye, and the air is not saturated with poison).

Plot: a film based on the novel by John Tolkien “The Lord of the Rings”. Middle-earth was once ruled by the evil Sauron – and he had a magical ring of omnipotence. Its owner was obliged to serve evil. Now Sauron wants to regain his magical jewelry – and power. The hobbit Bilbo and his friend the wizard Gandalf give the ring to Bilbo’s nephew Frodo. The young man will have to deliver the attribute to Mordor – the darkest part of Middle-earth – and destroy it there. But on the way there will be many difficulties and obstacles. After all, you can’t just take – and enter Mordor!

The Shining (1980)

The final spooky shot of Jack Nicholson, frozen from head to toe (and fingertips), also became a meme. Someone feels something like this when they turn off the heating in the spring or turn off the hot water in the summer.

Plot: a cult horror movie directed by Stanley Kubrick about how parents and son come to a remote hotel in winter. This is a “low” season for the establishment, so Jack Torrance – the father of the family – is going to work here as a caretaker. But everything does not go according to plan – and the heroes fall into a waking nightmare.